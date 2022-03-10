Wright State to host NCAA Selection Show party Sunday

The Wright State University’s men’s basketball team has announced it will host an NCAA Selection Show party on Sunday in the Student Union, beginning around 5 p.m.
In a release, WSU said festivities are planned to start around 5:40 p.m. ahead of tournament brackets being unveiled at 6 p.m. The WSU pep band will be at the celebration, and the University Bookstore will be open to sell Raider merchandise.
The university community, alumni and members of the public are invited to attend, Wright State said, and parking will be available in front of the Student Union.
On Tuesday night the team won its fourth-ever conference tournament title in a 72-71 victory over Northern Kentucky University.
