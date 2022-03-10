Hamburger icon
Wright State to host NCAA Selection Show party Sunday

Wright State's Grant Basile goes up for a dunk against Northern Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Horizon League men's tournament championship Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: Darron Cummings

Wright State Raiders
By Daniel Susco
55 minutes ago

The Wright State University’s men’s basketball team has announced it will host an NCAA Selection Show party on Sunday in the Student Union, beginning around 5 p.m.

In a release, WSU said festivities are planned to start around 5:40 p.m. ahead of tournament brackets being unveiled at 6 p.m. The WSU pep band will be at the celebration, and the University Bookstore will be open to sell Raider merchandise.

The university community, alumni and members of the public are invited to attend, Wright State said, and parking will be available in front of the Student Union.

On Tuesday night the team won its fourth-ever conference tournament title in a 72-71 victory over Northern Kentucky University.

