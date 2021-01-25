X

Wright State’s Basile honored by Horizon League

Wright State forward Grant Basile scores against Miami forward Javin Etzler during a mens basketball game at the Nutter Center in Fairborn Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. E.L. Hubbard/CONTRIBUTED
Wright State forward Grant Basile scores against Miami forward Javin Etzler during a mens basketball game at the Nutter Center in Fairborn Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. E.L. Hubbard/CONTRIBUTED

Sports | 10 minutes ago
By David Jablonski
Raiders sweep two games from IUPUI

Wright State redshirt sophomore forward Grant Basile was named the Horizon League Player of the Week on Monday.

Basile scored 20 and 24 points in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday against IUPUI in Indianapolis. He ranks third on the team with 13.7 points per game. He moved into the starting lineup Jan. 9 and has scored in double figures in each of the last five games.

The Raiders (11-4, 9-3) beat IUPUI 95-65 and 100-72. They have won three straight games since losing three out of four. They play Robert Morris (3-7, 2-5) on Friday and Saturday at the Nutter Center.

Wright State sits alone in second place, one game behind Cleveland State (10-5, 10-2), in the Horizon League

