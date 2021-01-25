Wright State’s Basile honored by Horizon League

Basile scored 20 and 24 points in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday against IUPUI in Indianapolis. He ranks third on the team with 13.7 points per game. He moved into the starting lineup Jan. 9 and has scored in double figures in each of the last five games.

The Raiders (11-4, 9-3) beat IUPUI 95-65 and 100-72. They have won three straight games since losing three out of four. They play Robert Morris (3-7, 2-5) on Friday and Saturday at the Nutter Center.