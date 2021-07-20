Seven-vehicle crash closes I-75 south near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard

A crash involving at least seven vehicles has shut down I-75 southbound near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. At least one of the vehicles involved reportedly caught fire.
All lanes of southbound I-75 in the area are closed, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers reported. Motorists should avoid the area if possible. Our photographer on the scene said that the ramp off of I-75 southbound to Edwin C. Boulevard is also closed in the area.
The cause of the crash and the severity of any injuries is currently unknown, however dispatchers reported they have not transported anyone to the hospital yet.
This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.