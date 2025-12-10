Accumulating snow expected Friday, could impact morning commute

Southwest Ohio near the Tristate area could see the most snow, but portions of west central Ohio could get more than two inches.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, there’s about a 60% chance of more than two inches of snowfall near Interstate 70, according to the NWS. Areas closer to central Ohio could see snow transition into rain during the day.

Most of the snowfall will move east and out of the region by Friday afternoon but will leave bitterly cold temperatures in its place.

Highs will be around 34 degrees on Friday and near 28 degrees Saturday. However, wind chills could be close to zero degrees on Saturday morning and could be below zero on Sunday and Monday mornings.

Low temperatures will be around 11 degrees on Saturday and Sunday nights.

More snow accumulations are expected Saturday, with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible, according to the NWS. Early forecasts indicate areas north of I-70 could get heavier snowfall.

The best time for snow is expected to be late Saturday afternoon into the overnight.