Cool with chance of rain today; Showers, chance of snow overnight

Today there will be a chance of snow mixed with rain early, followed by a chance of rain as temperatures rise to highs around 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, rain will be likely, changing over to snow around midnight, then a chance of snow until around dawn. Lows will be around 30 degrees.
On Saturday, clouds will gradually decrease, with highs around 44 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 30 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with highs around 53 degrees during the day, and mostly clear with lows around 34 degrees overnight.
