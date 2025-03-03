Dry but cool today with warmer temps this week

Dry and cool conditions will continue into today as high pressure moves off to the east, while warmer temperatures and precipitation will return through midweek ahead of an approaching low pressure system.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs near 46 degrees, followed by a mostly overcast night as lows fall near 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tuesday brings mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain showers. Highs will be near 62 degrees.
Tuesday night will bring rain showers with a possible thunderstorm. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s for the overnight low.
On Wednesday, it’ll be rainy but breezy with highs near 57 degrees, followed by an equally rainy overnight with a chance of snow showers. The lows will be near 31 degrees.
Thursday will be partly sunny with highs of 42 degrees. Conditions overnight will be partly overcast as lows dip to 31 degrees.
About the Author