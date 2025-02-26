Mostly cloudy, breezy with mild temperatures, chance of afternoon rain

A woman with an umbrella is seen through a rain soaked window as she walks along South Fountain Avenue during a thunderstorm Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The sunshine and blue skies Tuesday morning quickly turned dark in the afternoon with a thunderstorm. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

A woman with an umbrella is seen through a rain soaked window as she walks along South Fountain Avenue during a thunderstorm Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The sunshine and blue skies Tuesday morning quickly turned dark in the afternoon with a thunderstorm. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Weather
By
31 minutes ago
X

Today will be mostly cloudy and spring-like, with breezy winds and a chance of rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 59 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain around midnight and lows around 39 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be mostly cloudy with light winds and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be around 50 degrees.

After sunset, there will be a slight chance of showers and snow until around midnight as clouds decrease. In the early-morning hours, it will be mostly clear as temperatures fall to around 30 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with highs around 53 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 39 degrees.

In Other News
1
Cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm today; Chance for rain Tuesday...
2
Sunny but mild today, tonight
3
Mostly sunny this afternoon, cold with light winds today
4
Mostly cloudy, cold today ahead of sunnier, warmer weekend
5
Snow flurries linger today, warmer temps on the way

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.