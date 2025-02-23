Mostly sunny but mild today, tonight

Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 42 degrees, followed by a partly overcast night as lows drop down to 30 degrees.

Monday brings temperatures in the lower 50s and partial sunshine. Some gusty winds may accompany from 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after 1 a.m. Lows will fall around 40 degrees.

On Tuesday, highs will be near 54 degrees over partly sunny skies. The night will brings partial overcast skies as lows fall around 34 degrees.

Wednesday will start off partly sunny, with a chance of rain showers expected after 1 p.m. Highs will be near 56 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 38 degrees. A chance of rain showers may be possible too