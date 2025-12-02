Snow totals: How much did Miami Valley communities get?

A plow clears Elk Creek Road after sveral inches of snow fell Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 in Madison Township in Butler County. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Weather
By
1 hour ago
An overnight snow storm brought various accumulation totals to the Miami Valley region.

Here are snow totals from the National Weather Service in Wilmington for southwest Ohio.

Montgomery County:

• Vandalia: 3.60 inches as of 7 a.m.

• Vandalia: 3.80 inches as of 9:15 a.m.

• Miamisburg: 4 inches as of 6:30 a.m.

• Moraine: 4.30 inches as of 6 a.m.

• Moraine: 4.50 inches as of 9 a.m.

Greene County:

• Fairborn: 4.30 inches as of 8:10 a.m.

• Bellbrook: 4.50 inches as of 6:51 a.m.

• Bellbrook: 4.30 inches as of 9 a.m.

• Xenia: 5 inches as of 8:19 a.m.

Miami County:

• Troy: 5.30 inches as of 6 a.m.

• Troy: 5.50 inches as of 8:25 a.m.

Preble County:

• West Manchester: 5 inches as of 9:03 a.m.

Clark County:

• Enon: 5 inches as of 8 a.m.

Darke County:

• Greenville: 6 inches as of 8 a.m.

• New Madison: 4 inches as of 9:56 a.m.

• Hollansburg: 6.60 inches as of 8:50 a.m.

Butler County:

• Beckett Ridge: 4.50 inches as of 6:22 a.m.

• Middletown: 4.50 inches as of 8:30 a.m.

• Oxford: 4 inches as of 7:36 a.m.

Warren County:

• Mason: 5.50 inches as of 8:30 a.m.

• Mason: 4.80 inches as of 9:49 a.m.

• Landen: 5 inches as of 8:10 a.m.

• Morrow: 4.20 inches as of 8:01 a.m.

• Lebanon: 5.50 inches as of 6:15 a.m.

• South Lebanon: 5 inches as of 8:55 a.m.

Hamilton County:

• Covedale: 4.80 inches as of 7:08 a.m.

• Cleves: 4.80 inches as of 7:15 a.m.

• Madeira: 5 inches as of 8:46 a.m.

• Blue Ash: 4.50 inches as of 8:50 a.m.

• Cheviot: 4.20 inches as of 9:06 a.m.

• Silverton: 4.70 inches as of 8 a.m.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.