Strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph possible in the Miami Valley today

Credit: Marshall Gorby/STAFF

Strong winds today could cause power outages and make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles.

A wind advisory in effect for Butler and Warren counties until 8 p.m. and a high wind warning was issued for Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties until 8 p.m.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible for west central Ohio, with gusts of 40 to 45 mph possible in Southwest Ohio, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Winds will be at their strong during the day, particularly from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Areas north of Interstate 70 could see isolated gusts of 60 mph, the NWS said.

The strong winds could blow around unsecured objects and down power lines and tree limbs. People should watch for falling branches while outside.

Motorists in high-profile vehicles should drive cautiously.

