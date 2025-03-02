Sunny but cold today, mostly clear skies tonight

On Monday, it’ll be mostly sunny as highs rise to 46 degrees.

Overnight, temperatures will drop down to 36 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain showers after 1 p.m. Highs will be near 56 degrees.

Tuesday night brings rainy skies as lows fall near 48 degrees.

Wednesday brings rain showers and gusty winds as highs rise near 57 degrees, followed an equally rainy overnight with a chance of snow showers. Lows will be around 31 degrees.

Th NWS said wind gusts upwards of 40 to 45 mph will be possible at times Wednesday into Wednesday night.

More snow showers are possible Thursday.