Windy, rainy today; Wind Advisory early today

Tonight, showers will be likely late into the evening, with a chance of rain gradually changing to snow after midnight. Gusty winds will continue, reaching as high as 40 mph. Lows will be around 29 degrees.

On Thursday, clouds and winds will gradually decrease. Highs will be around 41 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with lows around 30 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of snow around dawn, changing over to a chance of rain through midnight.

Overnight clouds will gradually decrease again for partly cloudy skies by morning.

Highs on Friday will be around 46 degrees, falling to lows around 30 degrees overnight.