Wintry weather expected this weekend, several inches of snow possible

During that time, the NWS said that heavy snows of three to five inches are possible, though totals are currently uncertain.

The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory during the same time period, and could see one to four inches of snow with wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

The NWS said that the line between rain and snow will be close to the area Saturday night, so the total amount of snow is not certain.

Either way, the agency said residents should watch out for slippery roads, especially on bridges and overpasses that more quickly become slick and hazardous.

More wintry precipitation will be possible again on Monday night into Tuesday, the NWS said, which could bring additional snow.