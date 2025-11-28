Breaking: Wintry weather expected this weekend, several inches of snow possible

A man holds an umbrella as he crosses High Street in the rain Wednesday morning, Jan. 24, 2024 in Hamiilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

1 hour ago
Parts of the Dayton area could see heavy snow this weekend as wintry precipitation moves in.

In particular, the National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a Winter Storm Watch for Darke County from 7 a.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday.

During that time, the NWS said that heavy snows of three to five inches are possible, though totals are currently uncertain.

The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory during the same time period, and could see one to four inches of snow with wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

ExploreHere are this year’s Holiday Cookie Contest winners

The NWS said that the line between rain and snow will be close to the area Saturday night, so the total amount of snow is not certain.

Either way, the agency said residents should watch out for slippery roads, especially on bridges and overpasses that more quickly become slick and hazardous.

More wintry precipitation will be possible again on Monday night into Tuesday, the NWS said, which could bring additional snow.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.