33 things to do in the Dayton area in April

The weather is starting to get warmer, so be sure to sign up for the various 5K races or Earth Day events this April. However, if you’re not ready for the outdoors, go see a comedy show with Maria Bamford or Ms. Pat this month.
COMEDY
- Comedian Maria Bamford will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., Suite 200 at The Greene. Bamford is a performer, author and acted in her own Netflix show “Lady Dynamite.” Bamford is revered for her deeply personal and experimental comedy about mental illness. $35. 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com.
- Comedian Ms. Pat will perform at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. April 18 and 6:30 and 9 p.m. April 19 at the Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., Suite 200 at The Greene. Ms. Pat is also an actress, author, radio host and podcaster. $37 for general admission and $47 for VIP. 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness Montgomery County will host an open house event 6-7:30 p.m. April 1 at the Dayton Metro Library Trotwood Branch, 855 E. Main St. Find out more about NAMI’s free programs, volunteer opportunities, and upcoming events, including the 2025 NAMIWalks. Free. Website: nami-mc.org
- The 2025 ASA DataFest Competition will be 5-9 p.m. April 4 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 5 at the Hub at the Dayton Arcade, 31 S. Main St. On April 6, teams will work off site or remotely. An organization with a challenge has volunteered a large data set for analysis, which is kept secret until the day the competition begins. On a Friday, under the guidance and mentorship of local data experts, teams of three to five students will work together to analyze the data, draw conclusions, and create a short recorded presentation that tells the data story. Winners are announced the following week and prizes are distributed at an evening awards dinner April 15. Free. Website: forms.office.com/r/rmwAEywbWY
- Centerville’s Spring Expo will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 5 at Sinclair College’s Centerville campus, 5800 Clyo Road. Homeowners and garden enthusiasts will find everything they need to kickstart their spring projects. Free. Website: centervilleohio.gov
- ArtsGala will be 6-11 p.m. April 5 at Wright State University. The event will showcase the talents of students from Wright State University’s theatre, dance, art, music, and motion pictures programs. $300-$550. Website: wright.edu/artsgala
- The Dayton Legal Heritage Foundation will present “Another Evening for Justice” at 7 p.m. April 8 at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St. This event will feature special guests Gilbert King, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Sister Helen Prejean, author of the best-selling book “Dead Man Walking.” Hosted by King, this event will explore Prejean’s journey and work as a leading advocate for the abolition of the death penalty. Afterward there will be a panel discussion. $39.50-$85.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
- The Clash Fashion Show returns at 7 p.m. April 12 at the Fairborn Phoenix, 34 S. Broad St. The show features local designers and true vintage fashion for an evening full of fashion and fun. $20 for general admission and $40 for VIP. Website: fairobrnphoenix.com
- The Friends of the Libraries will conduct its annual luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16 at the Wright State University Nutter Center, Berry Room. Erica Blaire Roby will share how the power of libraries can transform a BBQ journey, offering invaluable resources to sharpen skills and spark creativity. $30-$50. Website: libraries.wright.edu
- PechaKucha Night Dayton Vol. 55 returns at 7:30 p.m. April 24 at the Dayton Art Institute. PechaKucha is a quarterly idea-sharing party and networking event for adults. Free. Website: pechakucha.com
- America’s Packard Museum Spring Fling will be 6:30-10 p.m. April 25 and 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 26 at the museum, 420 S. Ludlow St. This year’s theme is “Ask the Woman Who Owns One.” Former IndyCar Rookie of the Year Lyn. St. James will be the keynote speaker. $20-$1,650. Website: americaspackardmuseum.org
DANCE
- Mix 107.7 and the Voss Auto Network will present the Time Warp Prom at 7 p.m. on April 12 at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St. Time Warp Prom is a night of high-energy dancing to the great retro dance music of the 1980s, contests, pictures and dances. $41. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
- The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will present “Fantastic Forwards” at 7:30 p.m. April 26 and 4 p.m. April 27 at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St. “Fantastic Forwards” is a launchpad into the future with pioneering choreographers presenting works with distinct voices. $9-$88. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
FESTIVALS
- The annual Sugar Maple Festival returns from 5-10 p.m. April 25, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 26 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27 in downtown Bellbrook. Events and activities include a parade, food vendors, beer and wine garden, maple syrup boil demonstration, craft vendors, a 5K, dog show and live entertainment. Free. Website: ugarmaplefestival.com
AMUSEMENT PARKS
- Warren County Amusement Park Kings Island opens for the season April 19. It is open on select dates through may 14 when it opens daily for the season. Website: visitkingsisland.com
FOOD AND DINING
- The Czech-Slovak Sunday Brunch, a 50th anniversary event, will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6 at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St. $12 for members. $13 for non-members. 937-287-4275 or accdayton.com.
- The Dayton Burger Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 6 at The Brightside Dayton, 905 E. Third St. Enjoy burgers, themed food items and a beer garden patio. Free. 937-410-0450 or thebrightsidedayton.com.
- The Community Foundation of Miami Township’s ninth annual Beer and Wine Tasting from 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 25 at the VIP Suite at Poelking South, 8871 Kingsridge Drive in Centerville. Tickets include craft beer and wine samples, and an assortment of appetizers. $40. Website: cfmt.info
MUSIC
- The Music of “Star Wars” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 E. Creative Way. Enjoy a fun and fascinating tour through John William’s soundtracks of the “Star Wars” saga in this all-ages, family-friendly multimedia presentation. Free. Website: udayton.edu
- Newsboys will perform 7 p.m. April 5 at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road in Troy. Newsboys is one of the biggest bands in Christian music history, having sold more than 10 million units across 23 recordings and garnering boundless awards. $35-$75. 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com.
- The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will present Verdi’s “Aida” 7:30 p.m. April 4 and 2:30 p.m. April 6 at the Schuster Center. At its heart, Verdi’s majestic opera “Aida” is an intimate story of love — forbidden and unrequited — enmeshed in a struggle for imperial power between Egypt and Ethiopia. $6-$12.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
- The Kettering Civic Band will perform from 7-9 p.m. April 7 at Kettering Middle School, 3000 Glengarry Road. The concert will have a variety of music including works by composers Stephen Reineke, Rossano Galante and Michael Sweeney. Free. Website: ketteringcivicband.org
- The Bach Society of Dayton will present Handel’s “Messiah” at 3 p.m. April 13. The Bach Society of Dayton Chorus is directed by David Crean and accompanied by R. Alan Kimbrough. $30-$50. 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com.
- “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. April 15 at the Schuster Center. This performance tells the story of folk-rock duo Paul Simon and Art Gunfunkel. It will include art projection photos, original film footage and a full live band covering hits including “Mrs. Robinson” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” $57-$189. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
- Cellist Adrian Daurov will perform Dvorak’s Cello Concerto at 7:30 p.m. on April 25 and 26 at the Schuster Center. Pieces by Mozart and Stravinsky will also be performed. $8-$109. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
OUTDOORS
- The April Fool’s 5K will be 4:30-7 p.m. April 1 at Miamisburg Community Park, 550 S. First St. Overall winners will receive a medal. $25. Website: runsignup.com
- Kettering Tree Fest will take place from 9 a.m. to noon April 19 at Gentile Nature Park, 915 Peach Orchard Road. Celebrate Arbor Day by planting trees and cleaning up the park. Bring gloves, shovels and a watering container. Free. Website: playkettering.org
- The Dayton Autism Society will host the 5K Chicken Run/Walk and Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to noon April 26 at Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road. This fundraiser supports the Family Grant Program, which helps families pay for therapy, adaptive services and equipment. $25-$35. Website: autismsocietyofdayton.org
- Celebrate Earth Day at the Adopt-a-Park event from 9 a.m. to noon April 26 at various MetroParks in the Dayton area. Tasks will include planting trees, collecting litter, gardening, painting and mulching. Register online to choose a park to help. Website: metroparks.org
THEATER
- The Magnolia Theatre Company will present “Julius Caesar” at 7:30 p.m. April 10, 8 p.m. April 11, 2 and 8 p.m. April 12, and 2 p.m. April 13 at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St. This all-female production, adapted by Caitlin McWethy, dives headfirst into power, ambition, and identity in a patriarchal world where a small group of women are calling the shots. $14-$30. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
- TheatreLab Dayton will present “The Full Monty” at 8 p.m. April 18 and 2 and 8 p.m. on April 19 at the Dayton Convention Center. A group of unemployed steelworkers from Buffalo sees if they can hack it as a group of male strippers. This show contains adult themes, language, and partial nudity. Viewer discretion is advised for mature audiences. $16.78-$78.57. Website: theatrelabdayton.org
- The Xenia Area Community Theater will present “Church & State” at 7 p.m. April 18, 19, 25 and 26, and 3 p.m. April 20 and 27 at the theater, 45 E. Second St. “Church & State” is a fast-paced dramedy about faith, politics and “The Twitter.” $15-$17 Website: xeniaact1.org
VISUAL ARTS
- “Sway” by Susanne Scherette King will be on display April 3-28 at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair. An opening reception will be held 6-9 p.m. April 3. An artist talk will be held 2-4 p.m. April 12. King is influenced by mid-century artists such as Robert Motherwell, Joan Mitchell and Franz Kline. Her work uses strong colors, movement and motion. Free. Website: shop.eadgallery.com
