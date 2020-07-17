Dayton’s Art in the City goes virtual, featuring over 100 local artists

“We look forward to the opportunity to connect the community with hundreds of local artists and arts organizations in an online setting, and exploring new and innovative ways to be creative together, while apart.”

Virtual Art in the City, which is part of the DP&L Summer in the City series, will showcase artisans and their creative work through behind-the-scene videos, a juried art show, along with live-streamed performances and demonstrations.

The online event will also include interactive elements for individuals and families that will allow them to create from home and share their masterpieces with other Virtual Art in the City attendees.

Many previously planned events are turning to the virtual world during the pandemic, but what makes this specific event different is the incredible amount of variety viewers will experience throughout the day. From well-known, traditional arts institutions to grassroots organizations and independent artists of all genres, there promises to be something interesting for audiences of all ages and interests.

Dayton-based chalk artist Boy Blue is one of the participants in Virtual Art in the City. MICHAEL COOPER/STAFF

Some highlights include behind-the-scene interviews with famous Dayton artists like photographer Andy Snow, painter Mike Elsass, poet Sierra Leone, and collage artist Marsha Pippenger.

Emerging artists will also share the spotlight. Dayton.com will once again be hosting an online voting tool for the Dayton community to vote on their favorite works from new local artists. Coordinated by The Contemporary Dayton, more than 10 Dayton-area artists will be displaying their visual art. Online voting will open starting at noon on Aug. 8, and polls will remain open until noon Friday, Aug. 21.

Virtual attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in art demonstrations like tie-dying and nature-inspired crafts, so they can create their own art from home.

There will also be live stream performances including music and theater, such as the Dwyer School of Irish Dance inside the Dayton Arcade (with a “how-to” section). The event will culminate with a Levitt on your lawn performance with the local band Trey Stone and the Ringers at 7 p.m.

“For the past three years, Art in the City has connected people in our community with talented artists and organizations, and this year, Virtual Art in the City will be no exception,” Gudorf said.

“While we miss being able to share this talent in person, guests can take advantage of being able to see and do more arts activities than they could usually fit into a typical Art in the City evening — and all from the comfort of home!”

Trey Stone and the Ringers

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

The DP&L Summer in the City, Virtual Art in the City website will go live at noon, dropping with links to pre-recorded content and pointing guests in the direction of where to tune into live streams of performances, demonstrations, and activities. The website will be divided into the following categories:

Art Activities & Tutorials

Kid-Friendly Art

Live Performances

Videos: Performances & Demos

Videos: Interviews & Behind the Scenes Tours

Online Galleries

Juried Art Show

Shop Local Artists

Meet Your Dayton Arts Organizations

Virtual Art in the City is sponsored by Dayton Power & Light, Dayton.com, and the Ohio Arts Council, with partnership from The Contemporary, Culture Works, the Dayton Art Institute, the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, Five Rivers MetroParks, Front Street Studios, The Human Race Theatre Company, K12 Gallery & TEJAS, The Levitt Pavilion, and Dayton Live.

For more information about Virtual Art in the City, visit downtowndayton.org.