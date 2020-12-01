BEAT THE BLUES: How to quash stay-at-home boredom when going outside is not an option

The COVID-19 pandemic is not letting up as we head into the cold, wetter months of winter, bringing new challenges and obstacles.
Although 2020 has not been particularly kind, there were things that consistently brought many people joy throughout the hard times. One was simply getting outside for fresh air. People gained a new appreciation for their local parks, discovered new hiking trails, and when needing a quick refresher while quarantining at home, learned the value of a stroll through the neighborhood.
As the region experiences the seasons’ first snowy days, or days where the temperature makes a visit to the park sound anything but relaxing, it’s important to remember healthy and creative ways to beat the stay-at-home boredom.
Here are some activities to turn to when the weather’s got you down:
☔Explore the Dayton Art Institute from your living room
In response to the pandemic, the Dayton Art Institute has made digital resources available to the public so they can “explore #DaytonArtAtHome.”
Available to DAI members and non-members alike, theses digital resources offer multiple ways to take in the DAI like never before. For example, the PNC Tiny Thursdays at Home digital resource currently features art videos for kids, narrated by some of DAI’s very own museum guides.
The videos are usually short, three to five minutes in length, and are a perfect way to supplement art into a student’s day while learning remotely at home.
More interactive digital resources include Object of the Month at Home, Draw from the Collection at-home projects and more.
The digital resources offer educational fun to all ages. In fact, Michael Roediger, DAI’s CEO, said the digital resources have been such a hit with families during the pandemic that the museum is likely to make the content available indefinitely.
There’s nothing like experiencing art in-person, but for now, these resources are a great substitute. Explore all the museum’s digital resources at www.daytonartinstitute.org.
☔Call a loved one
Staying in touch with friends and family is more important than ever. Extra time indoors means that far-away cousin you’ve been missing has more time than ever to catch up.
Keeping an active social life, even through quick phone calls, can help maintain your mental health by keeping feelings of isolation at bay.
Make it an extra-special date with just a little planning. Schedule the call or video chat ahead of time, make it a Happy Hour call with wine or another quarantine cocktail or mocktail favorite, coordinate a board game that both parties can play at home or just engage in a little dress-up with an outfit that doesn’t consist of sweatpants and a T-shirt.
However it’s done, making the visit a priority can help bring a sense of normalcy to a not-normal year.
☔Try attending a virtual event
Many events, rather than being canceled altogether, have moved online in response to the pandemic, making them accessible to more people.
Use this stay-at-home time to explore local clubs or organizations that meet regularly online. For those who have been using the quarantine time to find a new passion such as writing, there are virtual events where people try their hand at sharing their work with others.
Attending an online event for the first time can be intimidating. But it requires less commitment than in-person events, and the only travel time required is the walk to the fridge for a refreshment.
To explore virtual events happening in coming months, just use Facebook’s “Discover” feature under the “Events” tab.
For example, TechFest Dayton’s 2021 festival is free, two-day festival happening virtually this year on Feb. 13-14. This event, typically held at Sinclair Community College, is an excellent educational opportunity for families and requires little to no planning to attend now that it’s gone virtual.
For more information, visit www.techfestdayton.org.
☔Retail therapy — from the couch
Treating yourself to a new outfit or toy is a temporary, but nevertheless comforting, indulgence that everyone deserves this year.
This pastime won’t only help the shopper unwind while finding a new treasure, it’s helpful to local businesses who need the support more than ever. Most local shops and boutiques have made it possible for customers to shop most of their collections in a fast and convenient manner at home.
Visit a your local shop’s website to check their online shopping options.
☔DO go outside
Kids grow up being told not to jump in puddles and to stay inside altogether when the weather is dark and gray.
However, in these unprecedented times, those rules were made for breaking.
Pulling up the ol’ rain boots and throwing on an extra jacket is all it’ll take to enjoy a walk in the rain or snow. Some brisk air to add a little pink to the cheeks can be a great way to re-energize while staying at or close to home during the pandemic.