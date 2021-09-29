Beer relay races, German food and more at Minster Oktoberfest this weekend

Explore Spooky Halloween egg hunt in Xenia this weekend

🍻BEER RELAY RACES

The rules are simple. Thirty-four teams of four people each will run a relay race carrying beer trays. They will have to negotiate several obstacles while spilling as little beer as possible. Spilling an entire cup (or tray) is an automatic disqualification, while spillage will count against you. The best beer tray relay racers possess a combination of speed, balance, coordination and a sense of humor. The race will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday on 4th St. Registration is already full for this year’s Beer Tray Relay.

🍻JUG HOIST

The Jug Hoist immediately follows the beer tray relay race at 4 p.m. Saturday. Twenty-four people, including the male and female champions of 2018 if they wish to participate, will hold a jug of beer at arms-length with their index and middle fingers (no thumbs), their knees locked, their other arm flat at their side, and standing straight up (no leaning backward). Judges will watch and decide who’s abiding by the rules and who isn’t.

🍴THE FOOD

Various civic organizations will put up food vendor booths at Minster Oktoberfest. The menu encompasses traditional German and American comfort food. You will find sausage and sauerkraut sandwiches, sauerkraut balls, shredded pork, Bahama burgers, German potato salad, hot dogs, Reubens, grilled cheese sandwiches, brats, metts, cheeseburgers, Philly cheesesteak, soft pretzels, cream puffs, apple strudel, funnel cakes, kettle corn, popcorn, cotton candy, and much more.

🎵LIVE MUSIC

The musical lineup at Minster Oktoberfest comprises German, polka, and dance music. The lineup includes The Klaberheads, the Autobahn Band, Buff Francis, Karma’s Pawn, Schnapps Band, Schnickelfritz and Zach and Steve Rosenbeck.

🥈OKTOBERFEST CLASSIC 10K

The Minster Oktoberfest 10k run takes place Sunday morning at Minster High School. The course is flat and will feature music along the way. There will be awards and prize money up to $300. There’s also a one-mile fun run. Registering on the day of the race is only $5.

🚗CAR SHOW

The Minster Oktoberfest car show features makes and models from all types and eras. You’ll see pre-war antiques, 1960s-70s muscle cars and the cars of tomorrow. Car show registration begins Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Judging is at 11 a.m. and awards will be handed out at 12:30 p.m. Registration is $10 per car. There will also be a DJ and raffle prizes for entrants. The car show takes place at Community Lanes.

✨OKTOBERFEST PARADE

The theme for the Minster Oktoberfest Parade 2021 is aptly named “Together Again.” The parade starts at 2 p.m. Sunday and proceeds throughout downtown Minster.

✨OTHER ACTIVITIES

Minster Oktoberfest will also feature a Miss Oktoberfest Pageant (ages 16-21) and a Little Miss Oktoberfest Contest (ages 5-6), an arts and crafts show and a coloring contest. A full schedule of events can be found by visiting Minster Oktoberfest’s website.

Caption Minster is a small village located approximately one hour north of Dayton. Every year, their Oktoberfest weekend attracts a crowd roughly three times the size of its population of near 3,000. DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED Credit: DAVID MOODIE Credit: DAVID MOODIE

HOW TO GO

What: Minster Oktoberfest

Where: Minster, Ohio: One block west of the intersection of Ohio 119 and Ohio 66

When: Oct. 1-3. Festival hours are 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 9:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Cost: Free

More Info: www.minsteroktoberfest.com