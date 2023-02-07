Black Box Improv Theater to host Galentine’s Day celebration

The annual Galentine’s Day improv show at Black Box Improv Theater in downtown Dayton returns Saturday, Feb. 11 without COVID-19 restrictions.
“I think the environment in the theater is lighter if that makes sense,” said Emmalee Daniels, performer and director at the theater. “It’s easier to see people smile and you hear their laughs better. It just feels more comfortable and more laid back.”
Daniels will be one of 21 women slated to perform. Last year’s show sold out. Daniels described the environment as super supportive.
“It was female-identifying performers from across all spectrums of experience, time and talent,” she said. “We ended the night with a champagne toast and just celebrated women.”
Galentine’s Day is a day for women to leave the men at home and brunch with a lot of booze. The holiday was created by Leslie Knope, the main character from “Parks and Recreation.” The show was a mockumentary on NBC from 2009-2015. Knope was played by improv veteran Amy Poehler.
The show will be two hours long with two 30-minute shows and one hour-long show. The format provides as much structure as an improv show can have since every show is different. However, the audience is always allowed to participate.
“I would like for those who have joined (the company) to feel the support in the room, even in the sound in the room, the laughter,” Daniels said. “I’m hoping returning (students) find a way to continue to support female friendships. It’s a wonderful time to all share the stage and to all succeed. We should be supporting each other.”
There will still be a champagne toast this year. However, patrons will purchase from the bar, which opened last summer. The company obtained its liquor license and is no longer BYOB. They serve beer, wine and liquor. Kevin Carter, one of the theater’s co-owners, said the bar has been good for business.
“It’s been smooth sailing,” he said. “We have enough going on at the theater from a business perspective to get by. We’re working with schools and (the) community. We’re trying to make sure at least once a quarter we have some huge event where people can come in and enjoy.”
The company also partners with breweries in the area selling local beer. Pizza Bandit, which resides at Yellow Cab Tavern, will now deliver pizza there as well. Getting a drink and a bite to eat is easier than ever at the theater.
In addition to offering sketch comedy as well as improv, the company hopes to add sketch writing classes. Kidprov, which is a summer improv camp for kids, will also be offered again after a successful launch last year.
HOW TO GO
What: Galentine’s Day improv show
Where: Black Box Improv Theater, 518 E. Third St., Dayton
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20
Tickets: Visit daytonblackboximprov.com.
