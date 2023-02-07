Black Box Improv Theater to host Galentine’s Day celebration

Explore YWCA Dayton announces 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

The show will be two hours long with two 30-minute shows and one hour-long show. The format provides as much structure as an improv show can have since every show is different. However, the audience is always allowed to participate.

“I would like for those who have joined (the company) to feel the support in the room, even in the sound in the room, the laughter,” Daniels said. “I’m hoping returning (students) find a way to continue to support female friendships. It’s a wonderful time to all share the stage and to all succeed. We should be supporting each other.”

There will still be a champagne toast this year. However, patrons will purchase from the bar, which opened last summer. The company obtained its liquor license and is no longer BYOB. They serve beer, wine and liquor. Kevin Carter, one of the theater’s co-owners, said the bar has been good for business.

“It’s been smooth sailing,” he said. “We have enough going on at the theater from a business perspective to get by. We’re working with schools and (the) community. We’re trying to make sure at least once a quarter we have some huge event where people can come in and enjoy.”

The company also partners with breweries in the area selling local beer. Pizza Bandit, which resides at Yellow Cab Tavern, will now deliver pizza there as well. Getting a drink and a bite to eat is easier than ever at the theater.

In addition to offering sketch comedy as well as improv, the company hopes to add sketch writing classes. Kidprov, which is a summer improv camp for kids, will also be offered again after a successful launch last year.

HOW TO GO

What: Galentine’s Day improv show

Where: Black Box Improv Theater, 518 E. Third St., Dayton

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20

Tickets: Visit daytonblackboximprov.com.