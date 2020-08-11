X

WORTH THE DRIVE: New business Frost Factory sells alcohol slushies, other treats

By Nick Graham

The Frost Factory is now open at Liberty Center in Liberty Township offering boozy and non-alcoholic slushy options in a variety of sizes.

Most flavors are made from scratch with fresh fruit and can be customized with alcohol of choice.

The business offers flights for those that want to try three different flavors and the option to layer two flavors in full-size drinks and 40-ounce “fishbowls” made with premium or house liquor. Buckets also are available so guests can take drinks home with them.

