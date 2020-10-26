X

Calling all Muggles! Harry Potter-themed trick-or-treat event happening this weekend

In this image released by Warner Bros., from left, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley are shown in a scene from "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban." (AP Photo/Warner Bros., Murray Close)

Credit: MURRAY CLOSE

By Ashley Moor

The Merchants of Downtown Tipp City will be hosting a celebration worthy of the best wizards and witches this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests are invited to dress up as their favorite Harry Potter characters (or in other festive costumes) for a Hogwarts-worthy celebration in downtown Tipp City. The event is hosted by Amanda Haddix Carl, manager of Browse Awhile Books.

Guests will wander through the downtown area, stopping at participating businesses to pick up candy and other loot. The following downtown Tipp City businesses and organizations will be participating in the Harry Potter Trick or Treat event:

- Browse Awhile Books

- Sam and Ethel’s

- Mantia’s Italia

- Project Believe

- Fox & Feather

- VFW

- Grounds for Pleasure Coffee Shop

- The Hotel Gallery

- Patriot Antiques

- Topsy Turvy Toys

- Bodega Wine and Specialty Market

- Tipp City Public Library

- Tipp Monroe Community Services

- Zack Jacobs State Farm

- Tipp Cycle

- Sugden Furniture

- Midwest Memories

- Downtown Tipp City Partnership

- Monroe Federal Savings and Loan

- Broadway Hair Studio

- Always in Bloom Flowers

- Masonic Temple

- Living Simply Soap

- Sweet Adaline’s Bakery

Guests will pick up their treat bags and raffle cards at Tipp Monroe Community Services, located at 3 E. Main Street.

Social distancing and the use of protective face masks will be required at the event. The event is free.

WANT TO GO?

What: Harry Potter Trick or Treat with Downtown Tipp City Merchants

Where: At multiple businesses throughout downtown Tipp City

When: Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More info: Facebook

