X

Casting Crowns to host in-person concert at local drive-in theaters

Leader Mark Hall (center) brings his Grammy Award-winning Christian group Casting Crowns to Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Saturday, Aug. 19. CONTRIBUTED
Leader Mark Hall (center) brings his Grammy Award-winning Christian group Casting Crowns to Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Saturday, Aug. 19. CONTRIBUTED

What to Do | 17 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor

It’s no secret that drive-in theaters are experiencing a renaissance in the age of coronavirus, perhaps due to the fact that social distancing efforts are made a lot easier from inside of your car. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, several drive-in theaters across the Miami Valley have begun hosting events that would not have typically been in their wheelhouse before the pandemic — like concerts, for example.

ExploreMeet the dancing Red Fox! Aullwood Audubon’s catchy music videos to come to life in concert this weekend

Local drive-in theaters have been hosting virtual concert events with artists including Garth Brooks, Metallic and Blake Shelton, in which live concerts are streamed for customers to view from the safety of their vehicles across the nation. But this time, the Dixie Twin Drive-In theater in Dayton and the Sidney Auto Vue are set to host their own live and in-person concerts.

ExploreCaesar Ford Park to host free concert, drive-in movie and fireworks display this weekend

Christian rock band Casting Crowns will be performing at the Dixie Twin Drive-In theater in Dayton on Friday, Oct. 2, then at the Sidney Auto Vue on Sunday, Oct. 11. The gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are sold on a per car basis and each ticket can get in up to six guests. Gold Parking, which includes the best spaces in the lot closest to stage and screen, is $175 per car, and general admission parking is $100 per car. Tickets for the show can be purchased by visiting Casting Crowns' website.

ExploreMum madness: Head to Tipp City this weekend to grab mums and fall treats

While attending the concert, guests are required to wear facial coverings and to socially distance while outside of their vehicles. Six-foot markers are installed in the concession stand area and bathrooms.

WANT TO GO?

What: Drive-In Theater Tour Featuring Casting Crowns

Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

When: Friday, Oct. 2. Gates open at 6 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

Where: Sidney Auto Vue Drive In, 1409 4th Ave., Sidney

When: Sunday, Oct. 11. Gates open at 6 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.