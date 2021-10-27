dayton-daily-news logo
Comedienne Leanne Morgan brings ‘Big Panty Tour’ to Dayton this spring

Comedian Leanne Morgan will be appearing at the Schuster Center in Dayton on April 22, 2022. Tickets will go on sale at Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.
Comedian Leanne Morgan will be appearing at the Schuster Center in Dayton on April 22, 2022. Tickets will go on sale at Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. CONTRIBUTED.

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
Updated 16 minutes ago

Comedian Leanne Morgan and her big panties will be coming to the Schuster Center on April 22, 2022.

Dayton is just one stop on the “Leanne Morgan: The Big Panty Tour,” spanning 37 cities across the United States.

“I’ll be coming to a city near you and it’s going to be so much fun!,” Morgan said in a press release. “Come as you are with the people you love. I’ll have on big panties, and I suggest you do too! If you want to laugh and have a good time, get your tickets and I’ll see you there. We’ll have a ball. Oh, and people in little panties are welcome, too. XOXO.”

Morgan, a married, stay-at-home mother of three, has become incredibly popular for her relatability and hilarious insights into the modern-day stay-at-home mom. She has appeared on “The View,” as a finalist on Nick at Nite’s “Funniest Mom,” and appeared on the Southern Fried Chicks tour for the past three years.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Leanne on launching the next stage of her career,” said Outback Presents show coordinator Taylor Freeman. “Her ability to tell a story and connect with her audience comes so naturally, and she is a total pro. This is going to be a great year for her and we’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

Tickets to Leanne Morgan’s show go on sale on Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on DaytonLive.org, at the Schuster Center Box Office or by phone at 937-228-3630.

Patrons over the age of six must wear a mask while attending a show at a Dayton Live venue. Patrons over the age of 12 are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

More information about Morgan can be found by visiting leannemorgan.com.

HOW TO GO

What: “Leanne Morgan: “The Big Panty Tour”

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

When: Friday, April 22, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $29.75-$49.75

More info: www.daytonlive.org

