Comedienne Leanne Morgan brings ‘Big Panty Tour’ to Dayton this spring

Dayton is just one stop on the “Leanne Morgan: The Big Panty Tour,” spanning 37 cities across the United States.

“I’ll be coming to a city near you and it’s going to be so much fun!,” Morgan said in a press release. “Come as you are with the people you love. I’ll have on big panties, and I suggest you do too! If you want to laugh and have a good time, get your tickets and I’ll see you there. We’ll have a ball. Oh, and people in little panties are welcome, too. XOXO.”