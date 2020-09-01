Contemporary Dayton announces new curator and programs director

The Contemporary Dayton announced a major update in its leadership team today.
Michael Goodson has been named the new curator and director of programs for the Contemporary. He brings over 20 years of experience to the position, curating exhibitions for The Wexner Center for the Arts at The Ohio State University, Beeler Gallery at Columbus College of Art & Design and the James Cohan Gallery in New York.
Credit: Knack
“When I first spoke with Eva Buttacavoli, Executive Director & Chief Curator of The Co about the vision of that she has nurtured over the last decade, it was immediately clear to me that Dayton and its surrounding communities are now, and perhaps always have been, ready for the challenge of contemporary art,” Goodson said.
This new job means a returning home for Goodson.
As a teenager, Goodson moved to Dayton as a part of a Wright-Patterson family. He completed his undergraduate work in studio art at Wright State University and taught sculpture and performance art at Hunter College in New York, according to a release. He also taught studio and art history at Wright State and Wittenberg University.
“This is a new and exciting era for The Co and I am thrilled to have Michael Goodson with his many connections to the art world and his never-ending sensitivity to artists in the Dayton area,” Buttacavoli said. “Goodson is an accomplished leader with a track record of strategic planning for exhibitions that fuel visitor’s curiosity while creating a personal connection to the artwork.”
In 2021, Goodson will be curating exhibitions from locally acclaimed Dayton artists, Zachary Armstrong and Mychaelyn Michalec, the release stated.