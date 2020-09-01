Contemporary Dayton announces new curator and programs director

As a teenager, Goodson moved to Dayton as a part of a Wright-Patterson family. He completed his undergraduate work in studio art at Wright State University and taught sculpture and performance art at Hunter College in New York, according to a release. He also taught studio and art history at Wright State and Wittenberg University.

“This is a new and exciting era for The Co and I am thrilled to have Michael Goodson with his many connections to the art world and his never-ending sensitivity to artists in the Dayton area,” Buttacavoli said. “Goodson is an accomplished leader with a track record of strategic planning for exhibitions that fuel visitor’s curiosity while creating a personal connection to the artwork.”

In 2021, Goodson will be curating exhibitions from locally acclaimed Dayton artists, Zachary Armstrong and Mychaelyn Michalec, the release stated.