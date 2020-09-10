Corny fall fun: These are the area corn mazes reopening for the 2020 season

Hours: Corn maze opening on Sept. 26. Operating hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday

More info: Website | Facebook

The 15-acre corn maze at Majestic Nursery and Gardens is one of the tallest around, with more than three miles of walkways, an observation deck and a treasure hunt for the especially daring.

Along with the corn maze, guests can enjoy a petting zoo, children’s play area, hayrides on the weekends, children’s train rides, pumpkin patch and seasonal food.

The farm and nursery is still working to come up with a comprehensive coronavirus policy.

🌽Tom’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm

Tom's Corn Maze in Germantown boasts one of the most challenging courses, with eight acres of twisting turns. Credit: Tom's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm Credit: Tom's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm

Location: 4881 Germantown Liberty Rd., Germantown

Hours: Open Sept. 11 through Nov. 1, from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Tom’s Corn Maze is considered to be one of the most challenging in the area, with eight acres of winding labyrinths and paths.

Admission is $10 per person. Children ages four and under get in free.

Miami County

🌽Idle-Hour Ranch

Safari-themed corn maze at Idle-Hour Ranch near Troy.

Location: 4845 Fenner Rd., Troy

Hours: Closed now and still working on determining an opening date. Normal hours of operation are Friday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

Each year, the corn maze at Idle-Hour Ranch features a different theme that presents an interactive and educational challenge for all of its participants. For example, last year, the corn maze gave participants a chance to learn more about Ohio’s history through the stories of settlers and Native Americans.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Idle-Hour Ranch has been closed to the public. However, the ranch (along with its corn maze, petting zoo, camel and pony rides, gemstone mining and other activities) does hope to open in the coming weeks.

Be sure to monitor Idle-Hour Ranch’s Facebook page and website for updates regarding their reopening.

Greene County

🌽Apple Country Farm Market

Apple Country Farm Market in Spring Valley is home to one of the largest corn mazes in the area. This year, the theme of the farm's corn maze is "Thanks to Our Heroes." Credit: Apple Country Farm Market Credit: Apple Country Farm Market

Location: 2323 US-42, Spring Valley

Hours: Open Sept. 19 through Nov. 1 on Friday from 4-8 p.m., Saturday from 1-8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

This year, Apple Country Farm Market’s seven-acre corn maze will be paying tribute to frontline workers - specifically, medical personnel and police officers.

Admission to the corn maze will be $9.99 for those 13 and older, $7.99 for ages four to 12 and free for those three and under. All tickets will need to purchased online by visiting the farm’s website.

Only a certain number of tickets will be available for each time slot given upon purchase in order to maintain a safe flow of customers into the maze and market. All customers are asked to wear a mask, remain socially distanced from other groups and stay in designated areas.

A portion of all 2020 maze admission proceeds will be donated to the Greene Medical Foundation, Circle of Victory, to benefit cancer patients in Greene County.

🌽Lucas Brothers Farm

Location: 3229 Ferry Rd., Bellbrook

Hours: Sept. 25 through Nov. 1 on every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays are reservation-only.

More info: Website

Lucas Brothers Farm, located in Bellbrook, will be hosting its annual family-friendly fall festival beginning on Sept. 25, that will include a pick-your-own pumpkin patch (paid for by the pound), hayride through the woods ($8 per person), five-acre corn maze ($6 per person and children two years of age and younger get in free), straw maze (free), farm animals and more.

As an added bonus, customers can purchase a hayride, corn maze and a small pumpkin for only $13 per person. The farm is also taking reservations for private groups, birthday parties and field trips. More information regarding the pricing of these large group events can be found on the farm’s website.

🌽Young’s Jersey Dairy

Tasty treats await you at the end of Cowvin's Corny Maze.

Location: 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs

Hours: Now through Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday

More info: Website | Facebook

Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Cowvin’s Corny Maze consists of three-and-a-half acres of corn with over one mile of paths. Despite its size, the corn maze is just challenging enough for the entire family to complete in under 40 minutes.

While at Young’s Jersey Dairy, customers are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing throughout the corn maze and entire facility.

Along with the corn maze, Young’s Jersey Dairy has many other ways for visitors to enjoy the spirit of the season, from its pumpkin patch to its fall-themed food and ice cream (like apple dumpling ala mode topped with cinnamon ice cream).

Customers will need to pay $7.50 per person, ages five and older, to enter the maze. Children ages four and under get in for free. This includes the wagon ride to the corn maze, which is equipped with plastic dividers to provide distance between guests. Tickets can be purchased at Cowvin’s Corny Bin or at The Marketplace in the Dairy Store.

Preble County

🌽Today’s Harvest

Location: 5859 St. Rte 320, New Paris

Hours: Sept. 11 through Oct. 31 on Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

With over eight miles of challenging pathways, Today’s Harvest 2020 Corn Maze is sure to be all the rage this fall season.

General admission to the maze is $7 per person and all guests will be required to wear face masks and maintain proper social distancing. This year, the checkpoints within the maze will also be hand off in order to decrease exposure to the virus.

Along with the corn maze, Today’s Harvest will also be offering several other family fun adventures, including seasonal goodies like pumpkins, mums, caramel apples and cider, a bean and rope maze, putt-putt golf and several giant versions of games like checkers and Connect-4.

Shelby County

🌽The VanDemark Farm

An aerial shot of VanDemark Farm's Lostland Corn Maze. Credit: VanDemark Farm Credit: VanDemark Farm

Location: 2401 S Vandemark Rd., Sidney

Hours: Sept. 18 through Nov. 1 on Fridays from 6-11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. Weekdays are reserved for group reservations only.

More info: Website | Facebook

The VanDemark Farm’s famous Lostland Corn Maze will be debuting its 2020 maze to the public on Sept. 18.

For $10 per person, customers will have access to the Sidney farms' corn maze, unlimited mini golf, one hay ride, Bannyard Play Zone (new this year) and Bonfire (though the ziplines and Giant Swing will be closed to the public).

Warren County

🌽Schappacher Farm

Location: 3068 West, OH-73, Wilmington

Hours: Beginning Sept. 19 on every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

For their fourth season of operation, Schappacher Farm will be offering multiple ways for customers to get in the fall spirit, like pick-your-own pumpkins, free hayrides, farm animals, rides on Timmy the Train ($2 per person) and a free corn maze. Fall-themed treats like dipped caramel apples, pumpkin pie and hot apple dumplings will also be available for purchase at the farm.