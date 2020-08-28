X

Craving fair food? One local fair can satisfy your fix at their carryout event this weekend

On Saturday, June 27, Creme de la Creme Cakery and The Great Darke County Fair will be hosting the Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds in Greenville.
On Saturday, June 27, Creme de la Creme Cakery and The Great Darke County Fair will be hosting the Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds in Greenville.

What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Ashley Moor
The Darke County Fair will be hosting a carryout food event this weekend.

No other cuisine quite speaks to the charm of summertime like fair food — and one local fair is serving up these greasy, sugary staples at a carryout event this weekend.

ExploreMangia! How to get fall festival’s famoso Italian food to go

On Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., customers can enter the fairgrounds for free to access fair food vendors and order food to go.

This year, due to regulations mandated by the state of Ohio as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Darke County Fair only held the Junior Fair portion of their catalog of events this past week.

There's good reason the Great Darke County Fair is considered one of the greatest fairs around. Pictured is a scene from the 2019 event. DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS
There's good reason the Great Darke County Fair is considered one of the greatest fairs around. Pictured is a scene from the 2019 event. DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

The following vendors will be appearing at this carryout event:

- Bowman’s Tenderloin

- Frazier Steak Tips

- Martins Lemonade

- Kiwanis Sausage

- Fiske Fries

- Cheese Curds

- Rismiller Funnel Cakes

- Rismiller Soft Pretzels

- Ullerys Ice Cream

- Aim Specialties Doughnuts

- Tornado Potato

- Duncan’s Concessions

ExplorePurely Sweet Bakery: ‘Treat truck’ is loaded with tempting baked goods you won’t believe are gluten free

According to organizers, customers will enter through Gate 2, order and pick up their food, and exit through Gate 1.

This news outlet has attempted to reach out to the Darke County Fair for more information about the food event and is still awaiting a response.

ExploreToxic Brew, Coco’s Bistro to release special ‘OK Karen’ beer this Sunday

For more information about the event, visit the Darke County Fair’s Facebook page.

WANT TO GO?

What: The Darke County Fair carryout food event

Where: Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville

When: Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.