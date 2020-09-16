Dayton restaurant rolls out ‘Big’ burger to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Or go the classic route with three classic sliders topped with grilled onions, pickles and cheddar cheese. Five featured cocktails will also get the spotlight treatment and a great price at $5 each.

• The El Bandito made with Corralejo Reposado Tequila, cane sugar maples simple syrup, Cointreau and lime juice garnished with a lime.

• The Strawberry Basil Mezcalrita made with Corralejo Blanco Tequila, mezcal, strawberry puree, Triple Sec, lime juice and basil.

• About Thyme made with Belle of Dayton Vodka, coconut water lemon thyme simple syrup, pineapple and lemon juice.

• Lavender Lemonade made with Hendrick’s Gin, lavender agave syrup, lemon juice.

• Peach Sage Smash made with New Riff Bourbon, house-blended peach Bourbon, ginger beer and lime juice.

All specials will be available for carryout or dine in. To make reservations call (937) 424-1784.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

HOW TO ORDER

What: National Cheeseburger Day at Jimmie’s Ladder 11

Where: 936 Brown St., Dayton

When: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18

More information: www.jladder11.com