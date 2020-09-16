Dayton restaurant rolls out ‘Big’ burger to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

One local restaurant has big plans for National Cheeseburger Day this Friday, to stay or to go.
Jimmie’s Ladder 11 will be rolling out classic sliders, specialty burgers and the debut of “The Big Jimmie Burger.”
The Big Jimmie Burger, named after owner Jimmie Brandell, is made with two 4-ounce Angus beef patties, American cheese, Russian dressing, chopped Romaine lettuce, onions and pickles on a three-part bun served with hand-cut fries ($15).
The Jamburger ($13) made with a 6 oz. hand-pattied burger topped with roasted red peppers, grilled onions, housemade Bourbon bacon jam and blue cheese crumbles on a lightly toasted bun, the Pimento Burger ($13) topped with applewood smoked bacon, jalapenos, onion straws and pimento cheese and the hangover special ($13) topped with a fried egg, housemade Bourbon bacon jam, onion straws and cheddar cheese on top of a waffle with a side of maple syrup will also be featured.
Or go the classic route with three classic sliders topped with grilled onions, pickles and cheddar cheese. Five featured cocktails will also get the spotlight treatment and a great price at $5 each.
• The El Bandito made with Corralejo Reposado Tequila, cane sugar maples simple syrup, Cointreau and lime juice garnished with a lime.
• The Strawberry Basil Mezcalrita made with Corralejo Blanco Tequila, mezcal, strawberry puree, Triple Sec, lime juice and basil.
• About Thyme made with Belle of Dayton Vodka, coconut water lemon thyme simple syrup, pineapple and lemon juice.
• Lavender Lemonade made with Hendrick’s Gin, lavender agave syrup, lemon juice.
• Peach Sage Smash made with New Riff Bourbon, house-blended peach Bourbon, ginger beer and lime juice.
All specials will be available for carryout or dine in. To make reservations call (937) 424-1784.
HOW TO ORDER
What: National Cheeseburger Day at Jimmie’s Ladder 11
Where: 936 Brown St., Dayton
When: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18
More information: www.jladder11.com