An Italian feast to rival Italian feasts

At the beginning of the year, I wrote about favorite food films. One of them was the 1996 classic film “Big Night” starring Tony Shalhoub and Stanley Tucci.
The centerpiece to the meal is an epic baked Timpano, a showy, wonderfully complicated overstuffed pasta dish weighs a ton, takes days to prepare and is as impressive to behold as it is to delight in. Stuffed with salami, meatballs, hard boiled eggs, pasta, provolone and Romano cheese and zingy homemade sauce it is enveloped in dough and baked in a bowl. What emerges is a humble looking dish that doesn’t even begin to hint at the showstopping magic that lies inside.
Watermark in Miamisburg, located at 20 S. 1st St., has announced a five-course meal featuring Timpano on Sunday, March 27 at 6 p.m.
Courses are antipasto, risotto, timpano, fruit and cheese, almond cake followed by a digestif. Each course will be paired with Italian wines.
This is one of many themed meals Watermark and its sister restaurant Backwater Voodoo has in the works, so there will be other opportunities if you miss out on this one.
For more information, visit eatdrinkwatermark.com.
Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.
About the Author