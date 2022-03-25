An Italian feast to rival Italian feasts

The centerpiece to the meal is an epic baked Timpano, a showy, wonderfully complicated overstuffed pasta dish weighs a ton, takes days to prepare and is as impressive to behold as it is to delight in. Stuffed with salami, meatballs, hard boiled eggs, pasta, provolone and Romano cheese and zingy homemade sauce it is enveloped in dough and baked in a bowl. What emerges is a humble looking dish that doesn’t even begin to hint at the showstopping magic that lies inside.

Watermark in Miamisburg, located at 20 S. 1st St., has announced a five-course meal featuring Timpano on Sunday, March 27 at 6 p.m.