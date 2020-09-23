El Meson launches new streaming video service with cooking lessons, more

The service will launch on Oct. 16, with customers given the opportunity to opt-in early to become “Founding Members” of the service that will include four original pieces of content per month and bonus features like seasonal special and special live stream parties. It will also offer live-stream cooking workshops to supplement office holiday parties and other group gatherings this winter that may not be feasible during a pandemic.

Castro and his husband, Chef Mark Abbott, began hosting “Friday watch parties” on Facebook at the start of the pandemic sharing cocktail and cooking demonstrations of some of El Meson’s favorite dishes.

With cooler temperatures on the way, they said customers are more hungry than ever for local content that includes cooking and bar demonstrations, table-setting guides, local guests, cultural and historical knowledge of countries around the world, wine tasting notes and other culinary themed content.

“We’re very excited about our live-stream Holiday party packages,” Castro said. “We’ve had office groups come back to El Meson year after year for the holidays and these all-digital, interactive, cooking classes and cocktail parties are the perfect way to keep the tradition going.”

To learn more about subscribing to Viva La Vida or booking a digital holiday cooking class, visit elmeson.net.

Pricing will be $24.99 per month to access the four original videos on the subscription service.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

How to go

What: El Meson

Where: 903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton

More information: 937-859-8229 or www.elmeson.net