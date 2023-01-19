El Meson to celebrate 45th anniversary all year long

Explore 8 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

“We’re so excited to feature cuisines and dining experiences from all around the world but we had to start our 45th year where our family started – in Colombia,” said Castro. “Working for NCR, our father had the opportunity to experience world cuisine from an early age. That tradition has carried on within our family and our restaurant. We couldn’t be more honored to celebrate 45 years by celebrating all of the cultures that have inspired us.”

El Meson has been family owned for its entire 45 years. The third generation of Castros are training to take the helm.

“It’s incredible to see Herman and Gloria working with Stefen as he learns the ins and outs of the restaurant industry just as Marie and (I) did for the past 45 years,” Castro said. “Family and tradition are one of the cornerstones of our business and we wouldn’t be anywhere without all of the hard work Marie, Mark and my parents have put in over the past four and a half decades.”

El Meson is located at 903 East Dixie Drive. For more information about El Meson’s 45th anniversary and its January “Inspired by Colombia” menu, visit elmeson.net.