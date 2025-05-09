Food at new Firebirds at Liberty Center inspired by the art of cooking over live fire

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill recently opened at Liberty Center and is the sixth Ohio location for the elevated restaurant chain based in Charlotte, N.C.

“Our founder was inspired by his visits to Colorado and the art of cooking over live fire,” said Eleni Gates, Sr. Director of Communications for Firebirds Wood Fired Grill. “The original Executive Chef of our first restaurants, Chef Steve Sturm, is still with the company today and leads as Chief Operations Officer.”

The Liberty location is open daily for lunch and dinner with a menu full of items prepared over a live fire. There is also a Sunday brunch menu.

“Our real differentiator is the art of cooking over live fire,” Gates said. “At its core, that’s what makes Firebirds’ scratch cooking so delicious, and it inspires everything from the menu to our hospitality and décor. We use locally sourced hardwoods that impart tremendously bold flavors into everything the fire touches.”

The most popular items on the lunch menu are the Durango Burger and Grilled Shrimp & Strawberry Salad while the Wood-Grilled Salmon and Cajun Ribeye are favored on the dinner menu according to Gates.

Firebirds is in a new 5,600-square feet building facing Liberty Way and includes a nearly 700 square feet indoor/outdoor patio.

“We have an indoor/outdoor space with massive windows that can be opened on beautiful days, or closed so we can use the space during the winter or poor weather days,” Gates said.

There is a full bar called the FIREBAR featuring a signature Double Black Diamond Martini featuring fresh pineapple. The FIREBAR also includes a full selection of liquor and beer as well as a menu with prime rib sliders and chicken chile nachos.

“When a guest walks into Firebirds, they’re instantly captivated by the energy in our FIREBAR,” Gates said. “They’re quickly greeted by our friendly host team. They’ll have the option to dine at our high-tops, sit on our expansive indoor/outdoor patio on a refreshing afternoon, or get comfortable in our dining room and get a glimpse into our open kitchen, where they’ll see our chef perfectly searing the best cuts of beef, butchered in house, or getting the perfect char on a fresh filet of salmon over an open flame.”

Firebirds is the latest of several new restaurants to come to Liberty Center recently.

“Liberty Center offers such a vibrant and growing community,” Gates said. “It’s a highly trafficked area with easy access to I-75, and we’re surrounded by elevated shopping, dining and entertainment that draw both local families and visitors. Every since we brought Firebirds to southeast Ohio in 2014 with our opening in Miamisburg, this area has been incredibly receptive to our differentiated offering and experience.”

HOW TO GO

What: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Where: 7685 Blake St., Liberty Twp.

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Online: firebirdsrestaurants.com