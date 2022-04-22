dayton-daily-news logo
New Thai restaurant coming to Beavercreek this summer

Hello Thai is expected to open in June or July in Beavercreek. CONTRIBUTED

Hello Thai is expected to open in June or July in Beavercreek. CONTRIBUTED

Restaurants & Dining
By Natalie Jones
Updated 12 minutes ago

If you’re a fan of Thai Kitchen in Miami Twp. or Thai Table in Washington Twp., the owner and her sushi chef have a new concept coming soon to Beavercreek.

Hello Thai is expected to open in June or July in the former Rapid Fire Pizza location at 3301 Dayton Xenia Road, according to owner Suwapat “Sue” Whitted.

She says she is partnering with her sushi chef from Thai Table, Saard “Art” Sabsombat, on this new endeavor.

Whitted described Hello Thai as a Thai and sushi restaurant with a full bar and family-friendly, casual atmosphere.

Rapid Fire Pizza closed its doors in March after sales never rebounded due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rapid Fired Pizza Co-founder Kelly Gray said.

Whitted explained the company closed restaurant locations in Dayton, Greenville and Kettering because of low foot traffic.

Gray described Whitted as a “very focused businesswoman.”

Whitted has operated Thai Kitchen at 8971 Kingsridge Drive behind the Dayton Mall since 2017. She opened Thai Table at 5841 Far Hills Ave. in 2020.

For more information, visit the following Facebook pages: Thai Kitchen and Thai Table.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

