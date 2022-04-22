New Thai restaurant coming to Beavercreek this summer

Rapid Fire Pizza closed its doors in March after sales never rebounded due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rapid Fired Pizza Co-founder Kelly Gray said.

Whitted explained the company closed restaurant locations in Dayton, Greenville and Kettering because of low foot traffic.

Gray described Whitted as a “very focused businesswoman.”

Whitted has operated Thai Kitchen at 8971 Kingsridge Drive behind the Dayton Mall since 2017. She opened Thai Table at 5841 Far Hills Ave. in 2020.

