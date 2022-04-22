New Thai restaurant coming to Beavercreek this summer

If you’re a fan of Thai Kitchen in Miami Twp. or Thai Table in Washington Twp., the owner and her sushi chef have a new concept coming soon to Beavercreek.
Hello Thai is expected to open in June or July in the former Rapid Fire Pizza location at 3301 Dayton Xenia Road, according to owner Suwapat “Sue” Whitted.
She says she is partnering with her sushi chef from Thai Table, Saard “Art” Sabsombat, on this new endeavor.
Whitted described Hello Thai as a Thai and sushi restaurant with a full bar and family-friendly, casual atmosphere.
Rapid Fire Pizza closed its doors in March after sales never rebounded due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rapid Fired Pizza Co-founder Kelly Gray said.
Whitted explained the company closed restaurant locations in Dayton, Greenville and Kettering because of low foot traffic.
Gray described Whitted as a “very focused businesswoman.”
Whitted has operated Thai Kitchen at 8971 Kingsridge Drive behind the Dayton Mall since 2017. She opened Thai Table at 5841 Far Hills Ave. in 2020.
