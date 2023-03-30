Out on Fifth opens for business in the Oregon District, Salar opens for brunch

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Every Friday night through Sunday evening from now through October, Fifth Street will close to vehicles between Patterson Boulevard and Wayne Avenue allowing restaurants and bars in the district the room to expand patio seating into the streets, filling Fifth Street with public seating.

Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

This is not to be confused with DORA or “Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area,” a program that is currently in effect daily from noon until midnight 363 days a year except for St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) and the last Saturday in October for Hauntfest. DORA allows customers who are 21 and older to purchase alcoholic beverages in a special cup from permitted establishments and to then carry and consume their purchased beverages within the DORA boundaries.

The rules of DORA are pretty simple:

1) Stay within DORA boundaries.

2) Drink your drink before you go into another DORA restaurant or bar establishment selling DORA drinks.

3) Feel free to take your beverage into any OD business with an official “DORA beverages allowed here” sticker on their door or near their entrance. If a business does not allow a DORA beverage inside, they will display the “No DORA allowed” sticker on the entrance.

4) One beverage per cup use, please don’t forget to recycle.

5) Drink responsibly.

Pro tip: Visit www.downtowndayton.org/outon5th to plan ahead and get more information on parking and how to plan your visit.

