Symphony Grill brings tastes of Mediterranean to Liberty Center

After much success and at the request of customers Awad, owner of Symphony Grill, opened a second location in Liberty Center in early 2025.

“People liked the food, we improved everyday and reached the point to open a new one. People would drive from West Chester to Florence for the shawarma,” Awad said. “They encouraged me to open one in Liberty or West Chester and we did.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“I liked the open kitchen concept at Liberty,” Awad said. “The space was right, it’s about the same size as the one in Florence. I talked to (Liberty Center) management and it was a good place to open the next location.”

Awad came to the United States from Jordan about 10 years ago to get his MBA at Anderson University in Indiana. He worked in the clothing business for a bit and then set out to make his chicken shawarma, which is well-marinated chicken layered on a vertical rotisserie where it is slow-roasted and then shaved for wraps, salads or to go on top of fries.

“I have cousins in California who own restaurants and they helped put me on the right path,” Awad said. “They helped save me time and money. They had a lot of advice and tips and tricks.”

Awad describes Symphony Grill as ‘Mediterranean fast’ and points to the freshness of the ingredients as key for the success of the restaurants.

“The freshness, the taste and the confidence are the three important parts,” Awad said. “We use fresh ingredients to marinate the chicken for 24 hours before serving. That makes the taste great. Then we have the confidence of the customer because we make food in front of people. You see us make what you are eating.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The chicken shawarma is a key component of the most popular menu items which are the chicken wrap or the loaded fries which are topped with chicken shawarma and a delicious sauce.

“We serve our chicken with garlic sauce and pickles,” Awad said. “That is the authentic way to make chicken shawarma. You don’t need to add additional items, the marinade and the spices have the flavor, so you don’t need anything else.

“Our menu is simple and affordable,” Awad said. “We only have eight to 10 items.”

The chicken rice bowl is another top seller featuring chicken shawarma over yellow rice with a salad, all in a bowl. There are also falafel wraps and meals.

Symphony Grill has collaborated with Cafe Zara for a Dubai Chocolate dessert filled with berry flavored cream.

“If you’re looking for a fast, delicious and reasonably priced dish, come to our grill,” Awad said. “It is the closest taste to back home.”

HOW TO GO

What: Symphony Grill

Where: 7100 Foundry Row #254, Liberty Twp. (Liberty Center)

When: 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM, Monday-Saturday; 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM Sunday

Online: www.symphonygrill.com