Two new restaurants added to Restaurant Week

The former Geez Grill & Pub on Far Hills Avenue in Washington Twp. will soon morph into Thai Table Restaurant and Bar.

Credit: Contributed

The former Geez Grill & Pub on Far Hills Avenue in Washington Twp. will soon morph into Thai Table Restaurant and Bar. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Contributed

Restaurants & Dining
By Alexis Larsen
Updated 26 minutes ago

Two restaurants have been added to Winter Restaurant Week happening now through January 30.

“I am so excited to welcome locally owned Thai Kitchen and their new restaurant Thai Table Restaurant and Bar to the Winter Restaurant Week promotion,” said Amy Zahora, Executive Director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association. “It is a nice option for diners who are looking for authentic Thai cuisine.”

The addition brings the number of participating restaurants to almost 30.

Here are the menus both restaurants will be featuring.

Thai Kitchen

8971 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton

(937) 436-5078

Cost: $25.22

Appetizer: Spring Roll and crispy wing or cheese rangoon and chicken satay or Tom Yom soup and vegetable dumpling

Entree: Shrimp pad Thai noodle or chicken basil sauce, shrimp pineapple fried rice, chicken red curry, shrimp mango curry, crab fried rice, chicken pad see you

Dessert: Coconut custard or vanilla fried ice cream

The Dayton area's newest Asian restaurant, Thai Table, is scheduled to open its doors to the public on Tuesday, March 9 in the former Geez Grill & Pub space off Far Hills Avenue in Washington Twp.

Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF

The Dayton area's newest Asian restaurant, Thai Table, is scheduled to open its doors to the public on Tuesday, March 9 in the former Geez Grill & Pub space off Far Hills Avenue in Washington Twp. MARK FISHER/STAFF

Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF

The Dayton area's newest Asian restaurant, Thai Table, is scheduled to open its doors to the public on Tuesday, March 9 in the former Geez Grill & Pub space off Far Hills Avenue in Washington Twp. MARK FISHER/STAFF

Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF

Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF

Thai Table Restaurant and Bar

5841 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

(937) 739-5841

Cost: $25.22

Appetizer: Spring roll and crispy wing or cheese rangoon and chicken satayor Tom Yom soup and vegetable dumpling

Entree: Shrimp pad Thai noodle, chicken basil sauce, shrimp pineapple fried rice, chicken red curry

Dessert: Coconut custard or vanilla fried ice cream

Sushi dinner, Cost: $30.22

Appetizer: Gyoza and miso soup or edamame and miso soup or shrimp tempura and miso soup

Sushi roll (choose two): Thai table roll, spicy sumo roll, spicy tuna tempura roll, Alaska salmon roll, shrimp tempura roll

Dessert: Green tea fried ice cream

Mixed and Match, $35.22

Starter: Thai table soup and spring roll or chicken and coconut soup and cheese rangoon or house salad and edamame

Thai Menu: Chicken peanut or chicken massaman curry or pho beef

Sushi Menu: Spider roll or Florida roll

Dessert: Green tea fried ice cream or vanilla fried ice cream

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Winter Restaurant Week

When: January 23-30

Where: Various locations

Cost: Meals range in price from $20.22-$45.22

More info and complete list of restaurants: (937) 461-MVRA or www.dineoutdayton.com

