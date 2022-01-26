Two new restaurants added to Restaurant Week

Two restaurants have been added to Winter Restaurant Week happening now through January 30.
“I am so excited to welcome locally owned Thai Kitchen and their new restaurant Thai Table Restaurant and Bar to the Winter Restaurant Week promotion,” said Amy Zahora, Executive Director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association. “It is a nice option for diners who are looking for authentic Thai cuisine.”
The addition brings the number of participating restaurants to almost 30.
Here are the menus both restaurants will be featuring.
Thai Kitchen
8971 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton
(937) 436-5078
Cost: $25.22
Appetizer: Spring Roll and crispy wing or cheese rangoon and chicken satay or Tom Yom soup and vegetable dumpling
Entree: Shrimp pad Thai noodle or chicken basil sauce, shrimp pineapple fried rice, chicken red curry, shrimp mango curry, crab fried rice, chicken pad see you
Dessert: Coconut custard or vanilla fried ice cream
Thai Table Restaurant and Bar
5841 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
(937) 739-5841
Cost: $25.22
Appetizer: Spring roll and crispy wing or cheese rangoon and chicken satayor Tom Yom soup and vegetable dumpling
Entree: Shrimp pad Thai noodle, chicken basil sauce, shrimp pineapple fried rice, chicken red curry
Dessert: Coconut custard or vanilla fried ice cream
Sushi dinner, Cost: $30.22
Appetizer: Gyoza and miso soup or edamame and miso soup or shrimp tempura and miso soup
Sushi roll (choose two): Thai table roll, spicy sumo roll, spicy tuna tempura roll, Alaska salmon roll, shrimp tempura roll
Dessert: Green tea fried ice cream
Mixed and Match, $35.22
Starter: Thai table soup and spring roll or chicken and coconut soup and cheese rangoon or house salad and edamame
Thai Menu: Chicken peanut or chicken massaman curry or pho beef
Sushi Menu: Spider roll or Florida roll
Dessert: Green tea fried ice cream or vanilla fried ice cream
HOW TO GO
What: Winter Restaurant Week
When: January 23-30
Where: Various locations
Cost: Meals range in price from $20.22-$45.22
More info and complete list of restaurants: (937) 461-MVRA or www.dineoutdayton.com
