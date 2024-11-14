Waffle Shop is back, and it’s so, so good

And just as she kindled the waffle love for those who were fans of the show, Waffle Shop at Christ Church in downtown Dayton, has been sparking breakfast love for 94 years in what has become one of the oldest and continuous holiday charitable events in Dayton.

The much beloved 4-day fundraising event doesn’t just feed people who know enough to never miss it, it also feeds the mission of the church with 100-percent of proceeds given as grants to small, local Dayton organizations serving those living on the margins in our community.

The list of organizations that will benefit from this year’s Waffle Shop is long and impressive:

Bold Believers Community Involvement, Inc.

The Westwood Right Project CDC

Crayons to Classrooms

Have a Gay Day, Inc.

Expressions of Life Inc.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Eternal Light Baptist Church of Dayton, Ohio

LifeCare Alliance (Diabetes Dayton)

Soroptimist International of Dayton, Ohio

CityHeart Corporation

First Baptist Church of New Lebanon

WC Operation Share Christmas

The Human Kindness Movement, Inc.

EchoingU

Neighbor to Neighbor Pantry

Closet Transformation Inc

FISH Fairborn

Episcopal Retirement Services Affordable Living

First Dawn Food Pantry

BOGG Ministries

Gem City Diaper Bank

Hands for Mom

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

“What makes Waffle Shop special is community,” said Maggie Barlow. “I am just the publicity chair. I’ve had the honor of doing this for several years. Our fantastic co-chairs are Terry Murray and Maureen Boyles. Terry has volunteered the last four years and Maureen has volunteered the last 40 years. She also has chaired the carry-out option since it started over 30 years ago.”

Last year, was the first time back with in person dining since the pandemic with carry-out only happening for several previous years. They are hoping they see growth back to pre-pandemic numbers serving at least 275 people per day and ideally 375 a day. Between 1,600 and 2,000 people attended the event every November prior to the pandemic.

“It takes approximately 80 workers per day to put on Waffles Shop, with another 20 providing behind the scenes assistance for a total of 100 volunteers during the four days with donations of baked goods (and) bazaar items,” said Barlow. “Last year we raised $13,000, and we have raised $89,000 in the last 6 years.”

Waffle Shop began in November of 1929.

“During the Depression year of 1932, the Waffle Shop realized a profit of $300 and in 1980, a profit of $5,815.23,” wrote authors Catherine F. Booker and Rosamond McPherson Young in the book, The Great Lady of First Street.

Little did the women of the Parochial Society know what they were starting in 1929 with a legacy of service and social responsibility that continues more than nine decades later.

Delicious homemade waffles, sausage, soups, sandwiches, salads, desserts and drinks are offered for sale to those who enter the doors in this popular once-a-year holiday tradition that offers a wonderful filling lunch that benefits good causes.

In addition to eat-in and carryout dining, Waffle Shop includes live music every day, a craft bazaar, bake sale, and a raffle.Each day also features a different Celebrity Waffle Baker on hand to join in the waffle making fun. Erica Fields Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives at Learn To Earn Dayton; Katie Meyer, President of Downtown Dayton Partnership; Caroline Morse, Co-host of Living Dayton on WDTN and Caleb Michael, Anchor of 2 News Today on WDTN and Dayton’s CW will all take a turn at the waffle maker.

Lunch is priced really reasonably — you can eat well for under $10, and you don’t find that very often anymore.

“Our main offering of waffle and sausage is only $8.95. The waffles are made from scratch. We also offer homemade soup daily, sandwiches, and pies daily. We like to say that you can get a great meal for a good price, all for a good cause,” said Barlow. “It’s the community that makes it special. Seeing friends and former co-workers who come back each year for the food, baked goods and raffle. We raise funds through the sale of our beloved waffle lunches, and then grant the proceeds to small local non-profits benefiting the poor and marginalized. Waffle Shop is a real opportunity to celebrate the season and do good at the same time.”

And just like Leslie Knope would say, so says the Rector of the Parish, Rev. Peter Homeyer: “You can’t be sad while eating a waffle!”

It’s true. You also can’t be sad supporting an event that is all about deliciously good causes that support others locally.

I’ve waffled before and I’ll waffle again — especially when it’s one of my favorite sweet little food events of the year.

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.

HOW TO GO

What: The 94th Annual Waffle Shop at Christ Episcopal Church Dayton

Where: 20 W. First St., Dayton

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19-22, 2024

More info: Online ordering opened on Nov. 11 at http://daytonchristepiscopal.com/waffle-shop

Call ahead: Larger groups can call to “reserve” a table for their group to come have lunch together.

Grants: Waffle Shop Grant Applications open in February 2025

Don’t miss: The free Great Lady Concert Series. The next one is our Christmas Concert at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. The concert will be a combination of organ, piano, voice, and more.

Businesses supplying food items to Waffle Shop:

Stockslager’s, Flowers, New Lebanon

Big Sky Bread, Bread, Dayton

Boston Stocker, Coffee, Dayton

Copey’s Butcher Shop, Sausage, Medway

Mehaffies, Pies, Dayton

Prairie Farms, Huber Heights