WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK: Sneak peek at some of the menus for 3-course meal deals

Here’s a look at a handful of menus that caught our eye. For a complete list and more details, visit dineoutdayton.com.

Chappys Social House's fried chicken is marinated for 24 hours, hand-battered and fried to order. CONTRIBUTED

Chappys Social House

7880 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp.

(937) 439-9200

Three-course dinner for $20.21

First course: Cup of soup or house salad

Second course: Stout-braised beef short ribs served over horseradish mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables

Third course: Chappy’s chocolate Texas sheet cake

Two dinners for $30.21

First course (each person chooses one): Cup of soup or house salad

Second course (each person chooses one): 1/3 slab of slow-smoked BBQ ribs, pork chop (7 oz.) beer-brined or two grilled beer-battered chicken tenders, sirloin steak (5 oz.), bourbon glazed salmon (5 oz.), beer battered cod (5 oz.), or grilled or blackened mahi mahi (5 oz.), two pieces white or dark fried chicken or a chicken breast smothered, grilled, blackened or BBQ with the choice of one side.

Third course: Chappy’s chocolate Texas sheet cake

SOURCE: Elé Cake Co.

elé Bistro & Wine Bar

3680 Rigby Road, Miamisburg

(937) 384-2253

First course: Fried white cheddar cheese curds tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with house raspberry jalapeno jam or winter wonder salad with roasted zucchini, bell peppers, asparagus, cucumbers, tomato, spinach and orzo, topped with warm feta and pine nut in a roasted garlic golden balsamic vinaigrette.

Second course: Pecan-crusted walleye over rosemary sweet-potato mash with honey butter and haricot verts or pan-seared New York strip au poivre over smoked mash with bacon, white cheddar and crispy Brussels sprouts.

Third course: Winter berry white chocolate cheesecake or sticky toffee pudding with vanilla ice cream.

Note: Cost is $30.21 per person. On Saturday, elé has brunch from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Carryout available.

The Florentine has officially reopened and is now serving its new menu

The Florentine

21 W. Market St., Germantown

(937) 855-7759

First course: Shrimp cocktail, three large shrimp served with a house-made cocktail sauce

Second course (choose one): All meals come with a house salad and choice of dressing

Meatloaf dinner $20.21: House-ground blend of meat and spices topped with sweet tomato sauce served with Brussels sprouts sautéed with bacon and peppers

Chicken Florentine $20.21: Stuffed chicken breast with garlic, spinach and provolone cheese, topped with tomato mornay sauce, served with Brussels sprouts sautéed with bacon and peppers

Pan-roasted orange roughy $25.21: Sautéed or beer-battered and deep-fried, served with seasoned French fries

Baked ziti $25.21: Ziti pasta with a tomato-based sauce, served with house-made garlic bread

Ribs $30.21: Seasoned with secret dry rub then smoked and topped with house BBQ sauce, served with seasoned French fries

Ribeye $30.21: Topped with compound butter and served with house-made au gratin potatoes

Third course: Three-layer chocolate cake or house-made apple cheesecake pie, add ice cream for $1.50

Note: Reservations requested, but not required; dine-in and carryout available. A drink special will be available for $11.21 called the Florentine Peach, a vodka and bourbon based cocktail.

Eric and Maria Walusis have opened the Watermark restaurant in Miamisburg. AMELIA ROBINSON/STAFF Credit: Amelia Robinson Credit: Amelia Robinson

Watermark

20 S. First St., Miamisburg

(937) 802-0891

First course: Crispy ginger-and-pork egg roll with sauce for dipping or mixed green salad, shaved Parmesan, house-made croutons with herb and buttermilk ranch, or lobster croquettes with saffron aioli, or a cup of creamy mushroom bisque

Entrée: Risotto with scallops, $30.21; Coq Au Vin, $30.21 or veggie Wellington, $25.21, a house-made vegetarian “meatloaf” (with black beans, whole grains, vegetables) wrapped in rosemary, mushrooms and puff pastry, topped with brandy cream sauce; with garlic mashed potatoes and buttered French green beans

Dessert: Pomegranate Napoleon, a puff pastry layered with butter-rum pastry cream and pomegranate purée, dusted with powdered sugar, or a bittersweet chocolate and espresso torte on a chocolate graham-cracker crust

Elizabeth Liz Valenti, the head chef, at Wheat Penny Oven & Bar, on Wayne Ave. works nearly 15 hours a day preparing food for takeout orders through the day. The restaurant will be participating in Winter Restaurant Week. MARSHALL GORBYSTAFF

Wheat Penny

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton

(937) 496-5268

Four courses for $30.21

First course: Arancini Fontina-filled risotto balls with a roasted pepper smear

Second course: Juniper cold-cured salmon, pickled shrimp and Lidia’s spicy calamari, or warm root-vegetable salad with harissa vinaigrette

Main course: Branzino with olives, capers and lemon; or Liz’s handmade gnudi with shaved speck, Gorgonzola and cream; or Liz’s sweet potato gnudi with lemony Cavolo Nero, sage leaves and Pecorino Romano cheese; or slow-cooked lamb shank tagine with butternut squash, spinach and couscous.

Dessert: Cranberry and orange vanilla buckle, or maple caramel custard with malted chocolate truffle bottom, or ginger pear Riesling cranita

How to go

What: Winter Restaurant Week

When: Jan. 24-31

Where: Various locations

Cost: Meals range in price from $20.21-$30.21

More info: (937) 461-MVRA or dineoutdayton.com

2021 WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

Please note — calling ahead is recommended, for details, hours and reservations. For the most up-to-date list and information visit dineoutdayton.com.

Amber Rose, 1400 Valley St., Dayton, (937) 228-2511

Buckhorn Tavern, 8800 Meeker Road, Butler Twp., (937) 890-3261

Bunkers Bar and Grill, 893 East National Road, Vandalia, (937) 890-8899

Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, (937) 433-7099

Chappy’s Social House, 7880 Washington Village Drive, Centerville, (937) 439-9200

The Chop House, 7727 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp., (937) 291-1661

Christopher’s Restaurant, 2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, (937) 299-0089

Coco’s Bistro, 250 Warren St., Dayton, (937) 228-2626

Dewberry 1850, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd,, Dayton, (937) 223-1000

El Meson, 903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton, (937) 859-8229

ele Bistro and Wine Bar, 3680 Rigby Road, Miamisburg, (937) 384-2253

Figlio, 424 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, (937) 534-0494

Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St., Germantown, (937) 855-7759

Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City, (937) 669-2271

Jay’s Seafood Restaurant, 225 E. Sixth St., Dayton, (937) 222-2892

Meadowlark, 5531 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp., (937) 434-4750

Nick’s Restaurant, 1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia, (937) 372-3202

Pasha Grill, 72 Plum St., The Greene, Beavercreek, (937) 429-9000

Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road, Huber Heights, (937) 236-4329

Roost Modern Italian, 524 E. 5th St., Dayton, (937) 222-3100

Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. 5th St., Dayton, (937) 203-3999

Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., Troy, (937) 335-3837

The Dock, 250 W. Main St., Enon, (937) 864-5011

The Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton, (937) 224-7822

Trolley Stop, 530 E. 5th St., Dayton, (937) 461-1101

Watermark Restaurant, 20 S. First St., Miamisburg, (937) 802-0891

Wheat Penny, 515 Wayne Ave, Dayton, (937) 496-5268