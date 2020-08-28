Don’t miss this BASH benefitting the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery and SunWatch Indian Village

The Boonshoft BASH, the Dayton Society of Natural History’s annual fall fundraiser, is going virtual.
This year, BASH to Basics will also feature a virtual art auction presenting pieces created by members and staff of the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery and SunWatch, as well as a host of unique works of art donated by local artists, according to a release.
The online art auction will be open for bids all week leading up to the event. Participants can bid on cast replicas of items from the collection, a dinner with the DSNH CEO, original paintings, and many other one-of-a-kind items.
Bidders will also receive a gift bag containing a catered charcuterie plate prepared by Brock Masterson’s and other surprises.
The event will be live streamed on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be hosted by Payton Marshall from Dayton television stations ABC 22 and FOX 45.
BASH to Basics is an exploration of how the museum and SunWatch informs and inspires, through B-Biology, A-Astronomy, S-STEM, and H-History.
Participants will learn about wildlife and animals through the crew in the Discovery Zoo, examine galaxies and stars with the astronomy team, discover the science around us with the museum’s STEM education group, and learn more about the organization’s collections, and history in Dayton.
General Admission is $125 and includes access to the virtual BASH experience, a gift bag with catered charcuterie plate and interactive items to compliment the virtual experience.
To Register: https://dsnh.regfox.com/bash-to-basics-2020
Tickets are not required to participate in the Art Auction.
To Donate to the Dayton Society of Natural History: https://dsnh.regfox.com/donation