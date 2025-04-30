Dorothy Lane Market announces when Warren County location will open

The store will hold a job fair May 16-17 at the Springboro Dorothy Lane Market location on Ohio 741. It’s expected to hire 300 people for the store.

“The enthusiasm has been building both internally and externally. With the hiring fair, we’re ready to start the process of growing the DLM family of associates at Mason,” said Maureen Sammon, DLM HR Director.

Dorothy Lane Market employs about 900 associates between its three existing locations and DLM Bakehouse, where artisan breads, pastries, and many more favorites from its award-winning bakery are made fresh.

“Seeing the preparations begin for opening day, all of us at the City recognize it’s more than a milestone,” said Eric Hansen, Mason City Manager. “It’s the culmination of years of hard work, collaboration and shared vision.”

Dennis Chrisman has been named the DLM Mason store director in addition to being one of the grocer’s vice presidents. He brings with him 45 years of experience working for the gourmet grocer.

“In my lifetime career that I’ve had at Dorothy Lane Market, I believe this chapter to be the most exciting one yet,” says Chrisman.