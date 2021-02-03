X

Downtown art exhibition celebrates Black History Month

This artwork, entitled "Colored Soldiers" by artist Clifford Darrett, is among the artworks on display for Black History Month at Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 118 W. First St., in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
By Lisa Powell

A downtown Dayton gallery owner hopes his latest exhibition will help the community discover Black history.

Ed Dixon, owner and curator of the Edward A. Dixon Gallery at 118 W. First St., has dedicated the entrance space of the gallery to artworks celebrating Black History Month.

Among the art on display is Alice Gatewood Waddell’s painting “Dance to THE MOVEMENT,” commissioned by the Miami Valley Fair Housing Center Board to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act.

"Dance to THE MOVEMENT" by artist Alice Gatewood Waddell is among the artworks on display for Black History Month at Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 118 W. First St., in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Local members of the African American Visual Arts Guild also have work on view.

Clifford Darrett’s “Colored Soldiers” is a reminder that “every race, color, creed and religion you can think of has fought for this country,” Dixon said.

A watercolor of a Black woman by Marilynn Page is a depiction of beauty that has not always been appreciated in society.

An untitled watercolor portrait by artist Marilynn Page is among the artworks on display for Black History Month at Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 118 W. First St., in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
“Little girls of all races can see this and know we don’t have one standard of beauty whether it’s hair type or skin color,” Dixon said.

The gallery will be open this week and during First Friday, Feb. 5, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Regular gallery hours are Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Black History Month artworks can also be seen when the gallery is closed. A QR code can be scanned from outside for more information about the art in the gallery.

