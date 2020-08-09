Downtown Dayton gift card bonus buy program returns this week

All gift cards ordered will be mailed to customers within 30 days of purchase. In rounds one and two of the Gift Card Bonus Buy that took place in May and June, the supply was depleted in just a few short hours, so plan accordingly to grab your own bonus cards when they go on sale.

The incentive the Gift Card Bonus Buy program offers to support the small business community in downtown Dayton is a good one. The extra gift cards don’t pay for themselves — in addition to funding from the Downtown Dayton Partnership, round three of the Gift Card Bonus Buy is made possible by contributions from DP&L and CODE Credit Union, as well as an additional donation from Don’s Pawn Shop in downtown Dayton.

The Downtown Dayton Gift Card Bonus Buy program will return for a third round starting Aug. 13. The program offers bonus cards to participating businesses with a gift card purchase. The program is designed to support downtown businesses. CONTRIBUTED

How it works

The way it works is easy. Customers select the gift card(s) they’d like to purchase from the participating business from a menu on the DDP website (www.downtowndayton.org). Customers have the option to use PayPal, or another credit card account at checkout. When sales close, the DDP contacts participating businesses directly to purchase cards for the customers. Bonus Cards are determined based on $25 gift card sales with the goal to make sure all participating businesses benefit from the program. This program is part of relief efforts spearheaded by the DDP to help downtown businesses navigate operational constraints.

“We have received a lot of positive feedback from participating businesses and customers. Every little bit helps right now, and this program puts money directly back into our downtown businesses and there is no cost to participate. Customers love the program because we take care of doing their gift card shopping for them, and they get a bonus card for supporting the program. It’s a win-win for everyone,” said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

The list of participating businesses will be finalized early next week and available on the DDP website. It will be a good mix of more than 60 small businesses, retail, restaurants, salons, coffee shops and entertainment options, according to Laura Woeste, Director of Strategic Projects for the DDP, who is heading the program.

Plenty of restaurants will be on the list. Examples of restaurants that participated previously include Mudlick Tap House, Lily’s, Franco’s, Brixx, Thai 9, Arcade Deli, Lock 27, Basil’s, Oregon Express, Trolley Stop, Uno’s, Jay’s and Table 33.

“We hope to bring cash to local businesses during a time when they need it the most — 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to our downtown businesses. This program serves as a great reminder of the wide variety of local businesses we have downtown. Many are open for business now, but the good thing about a gift card is you can buy it now and use it later. Bonus cards can be a fun way to try a new business, or they are great gifts,” Gudorf said.

During the first round, the DDP sold $25,000 in $25 gift cards and $15,000 in Bonus Cards for a total of $40,000 back to downtown businesses. That round sold out in roughly six hours.

Round two totaled $31,325 in $25 gift cards and $18,795 in $15 gift cards for over $50,000 back to participating businesses with a sell-out in just over two hours.

For this latest round, there is funding to support $20,600 in bonus gift cards. The DDP expects them to sell out quickly.

“Programs like this have been successful in cities across the country. It’s an easy way for the community to support their favorite local businesses, and the surprise bonus card is a fun incentive,” Woeste said. Those who wish to make bulk (more than four) purchases or companies that would like to donate to support the gift card bonus buy program can contact Laura Woeste at woeste@downtowndayton.org or 937-224-1518 ext. 229.

Visit downtowndayton.org/bonusbuy to learn more and be sure to mark your calendar for Aug. 13. It’s a truly unbelievable deal for a great cause. I know I’m ready for round three!

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of exciting outdoor spaces, new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.