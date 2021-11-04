dayton-daily-news logo
Dozens of downtown Waynesville shops debut holiday merchandise this weekend

Downtown Waynesville's annual Hearth Warming Holiday shopping event will take place this weekend. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Downtown Waynesville's annual Hearth Warming Holiday shopping event will take place this weekend. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
22 minutes ago

This weekend, over 50 shops, antique stores, galleries and restaurants in downtown Waynesville will debut holiday merchandise and mouth-watering food sure to impress. For decades, Waynesville has been a prime shopping destination due to its impressive array of antique stores.

From Friday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 7, downtown Waynesville will host Hearthwarming Holiday, an event that gives visitors a chance to discover unique shopping and dining opportunities. Each shop will be fully stocked with new holiday-related merchandise.

Throughout the weekend, participating shops will have a jar filled with something fun and visitors can guess the number of objects in the jar to win the prize offered by that store. At the conclusion of the event, all entries from the guessing jars will be added together for a grand prize drawing.

Attending the event is free, but guests can register for the event by visiting Eventbrite.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Hearthwarming Holiday

When: Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 7 from noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Waynesville

Cost: Free

More info: Website

About the Author

ajc.com

Ashley Moor

Ashley Moor is a Dayton native and graduate of Kent State University. She is a multimedia journalist for Dayton.com, and strives to provide impactful stories about the community and its people.

