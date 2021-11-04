Dozens of downtown Waynesville shops debut holiday merchandise this weekend

From Friday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 7, downtown Waynesville will host Hearthwarming Holiday, an event that gives visitors a chance to discover unique shopping and dining opportunities. Each shop will be fully stocked with new holiday-related merchandise.

Throughout the weekend, participating shops will have a jar filled with something fun and visitors can guess the number of objects in the jar to win the prize offered by that store. At the conclusion of the event, all entries from the guessing jars will be added together for a grand prize drawing.