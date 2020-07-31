Edible Arrangements to host grand opening Saturday at relocated store in Kettering

Co-franchise owners of a local Edible Arrangements store will host a grand opening Saturday, Aug. 1 at their newly relocated shop in Kettering.
The grand opening — featuring tours, free samples and other giveaways — will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the store at at 2665 S. Dixie Drive in the Esplanade retail center, which includes Palermo’s Restaurant and The Garaj, among other businesses.
Business partners Chad Diggs and Trenton Nalls purchased the Edible Arrangements franchise at 4015 Far Hills Ave. in the Castle Hills Shopping Center at Stroop Road about a year ago, The relocation will boost the store’s retail footprint from 1,800 square feet to 2,400 square feet, and will allow for quicker access to I-75 and faster delivery times to the greater Dayton area, Diggs said. An Edible Arrangements shop had operated out of the Castle Hills space since 2007.
Edible Arrangements is best known for its fruit arrangements in the shapes of flowers, but is now offering items such as cheesecake, cookies and boxed assorted chocolates, Diggs said. The store’s offerings will expand further this fall to include “real” floral arrangements as well as CBD-infused items, he said. Plans also call for hosting group events after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, the co-franchise owner said.
The Edible Arrangements store’s hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EdibleFarHillsAvenueDaytonOH or call (937) 449-0999.
Credit: SUBMITTED