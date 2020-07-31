Edible Arrangements to host grand opening Saturday at relocated store in Kettering

The grand opening — featuring tours, free samples and other giveaways — will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the store at at 2665 S. Dixie Drive in the Esplanade retail center, which includes Palermo’s Restaurant and The Garaj, among other businesses.

Business partners Chad Diggs and Trenton Nalls purchased the Edible Arrangements franchise at 4015 Far Hills Ave. in the Castle Hills Shopping Center at Stroop Road about a year ago, The relocation will boost the store’s retail footprint from 1,800 square feet to 2,400 square feet, and will allow for quicker access to I-75 and faster delivery times to the greater Dayton area, Diggs said. An Edible Arrangements shop had operated out of the Castle Hills space since 2007.