Embrace your sweet tooth for a good cause at Sweet Treats Festival

From Saturday, Oct. 10 through the following Saturday, Oct. 17 (which also, fittingly, is Sweetest Day), Shoes 4 the Shoeless, Inc., a local non-profit that gives new gym shoes and socks to Dayton area children in need, is hosting the Sweet Treats Festival. The festival, dedicated to all things sweet, will be taking place at numerous businesses throughout the Miami Valley.

The event is being organized by Planned2Give, a local organization that helps plan philanthropic events around the Dayton community.