Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop publishes novel about sisterly bonds

A variety of diverse and funny voices have come together to discuss sisterhood in the University of Dayton’s Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop’s latest book.
“Sisters! Bonded by Love and Laughter” features 21 insightful and hilarious stories about sisters and sisterly bonds that one might experience with friends and other influential women. These stories were written by the 21 winners of Nickie’s Prize for Humor Writing. The book also features stories and interviews with “New York Times” bestselling authors Kelly Corrigan, Annabelle Gurwitch, Jenny Lawson, Peggy Rowe, Gretchen Rubin, Carol Saline, Deborah Tannen and Adriana Trigiani; “Saturday Night Live” legends Laraine Newman and Alan Zweibel; prolific essayists Westina Matthews and Marion Winik; stand-up comic Wendy Liebman; songwriter Stella Parton and more.
Marcia Stewart, co-editor of “Sisters! Bonded by Love and Laughter,” partnered with the Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop to create the contest to honor her sister, Nickie, an aspiring humor writer who died eight weeks after being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018.
Dubbed the “Woodstock of Humor,” the Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop was originally founded in 2000 to foster the creativity of humor writers in the image of workshop namesake Erma Bombeck. Throughout the latter half of the 20th century, the legendary Daytonian wrote an incredibly popular syndicated newspaper humor column and published over a dozen books, becoming one of the most celebrated American humorists.
Fans of Erma Bombeck will also enjoy a column the humor writer wrote about her best friend, Mayva, and Nancy Berk’s interview with Andy and Matt Bombeck, Erma’s children, who spoke about what it was like growing up with their older sister, Betsy.
As an added bonus, the book will also feature Q&As with famous sisters, poems and songs about sisters and trivia related to real and fictional sisters in books, television and film.
“‘Sisters!’ achieves the workshop’s mission of encouraging and supporting writers,” said Teri Rizvi, founder and director of the Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop, in a release on the University of Dayton’s website. “When we approached famous writers about contributing pieces for the collection, they embraced that spirit and added immeasurably to the book. The result — a showcase of so many funny, gifted writers in celebration of sisterhood.”
A virtual book launch, hosted by “Sisters!” contributor Nancy Berk, will take place on Monday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. The launch will feature behind-the-scenes stories and meet-and-greets with book contributors. The online event is free but registration is required and can be accomplished by crowdcast.io.
“Sisters! Bonded by Love and Laughter” can be purchased on Amazon. Proceeds from the sales of the books benefit the workshop’s endowment fund. More information about “Sisters! Bonded by Love and Laughter” and the University of Dayton’s Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop can be found by visiting the university’s website.