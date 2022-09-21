10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

The arrival of the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22 ushers in the first weekend of fall and the continuation of a busy time in the Miami Valley. In addition to the return of the long-running Oktoberfest, Dayton Art Institute’s signature party on the lawn, the Dayton Independent Film Festival at The Neon is shaping up to be another festive tradition. Here is more information on these and other area events.
1. Oktoberfest
When: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23 through 25
Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton
Details: The 51st anniversary Oktoberfest begins with The Lederhosen Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, followed by the preview party, a special ticketed event, from 7p.m. to 11 p.m. The DAI’s signature fall celebration continues on Saturday and Sunday.
Cost: Advance preview party tickets are $55 for DAI members and $75 nonmembers; all preview party tickets are $95 at the gate. Advance Oktoberfest tickets are $8 adults and $5 seniors (60 and older) and youth 7 to 18; $10 adults and $7 seniors and youth at the gate.
More info: 937-223-5277 or www.daytonartinstitute.org
2. Lewis Black
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Lewis Black built his reputation on angry comedy rants and doesn’t have any plans to change. The comedian and contributor to “The Daily Show” celebrated his 74th birthday Aug. 30 and isn’t showing any signs of mellowing out. Black, who released his 14th stand-up special, “Thanks for Risking Your Life,” in Oct. 2020, is currently out on his Off the Rails Tour.
Cost: $47.50-$68
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
3. DPO Rockin’ Orchestra
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra opens its Rockin’ Orchestra Series with Landslide: The Music of Fleetwood Mac. The concert is presented by TCG Entertainment, the production company behind Cirque Musica, Rewind: Hits of the ‘80s and a tribute to Prince. The program features a full band of Los Angeles-based musicians supported by the DPO on hits and deep cuts from the classic rock act’s vast catalog.
Cost: $27-$90
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
4. Dayton Independent Film Festival
When: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 23 through 25
Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: The third annual Dayton Independent Film Festival will overflow with screenings. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Local Shorts will screen such as “Shattered: A City Under Pressure,” directed by the University of Dayton Documentary Class, and Ashlei Shyne’s “Sia.” Saturday’s offerings include Non-Fiction Shorts from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Fiction Shorts Part One from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Part Two from 7 to 9 p.m. The festival closes with Dayton High School Shorts from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: $7 per screening
More info: www.daytonfilmfest.com
5. Hillbilly Hoedown
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: David Payne and the Midwest Business Machines and Age Nowhere are among the roots music acts on the bill for Hoeflich’s Honky Tonk Hillbilly Hoedown. Brian Hoeflich serves as emcee for the show, which also features performances by Cherry Lee & the Hot Rod Hounds and Charlie & Amanda Jackson and a western wear costume contest. Cover charge starts at 7 p.m.
Cost: $9 in advance, $12 day of show
More info: www.yellowcabtavern.com
6. “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday Sept. 23 through 25
Where: Springboro Community Theatre, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro
Details: Aaron Joseph Brewer directs a commendable production of Simon Stephen’s 2015 Tony Award-winning drama. Nolan Todd, emotional and completely invested, delivers a breakthrough performance as Christopher Boone, an autistic British teenager investigating the mysterious death of his neighbor’s dog. Strong support extends to Ben Essex as Christopher’s conflicted father Ed, Lindsey Cardoza as Christopher’s empathetic mother Judy, Caitie Gutierrez del Arroyo as Christopher’s genial teacher Siobhan, and Jose Gutierrez del Arroyo in multiple roles. (Russell Florence Jr.)
Cost: $18-$20
More info: 937-203-0927 https://www.borotheatre.org/
7. Steve Byrne
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek
Details: This year marks the 25th anniversary of Steve Byrne’s first time on a comedy stage. While the New Jersey-born performer is marking the occasion with a full slate of shows, he is always looking at other creative options. The graduate of Kent State University has a growing acting resume and moved into directing with the documentary “Always Amazing” (2018) and the narrative feature “The Opening Act” (2020).
Cost: $20
More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com
8. PetFest 2022
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Dr., Kettering
Details: PetFest: A Celebration of our Pets is an annual fundraiser featuring vendors, pet demonstrations, a 5K Run and Wag Walk, food trucks, 4-H farm petting area, music from DJ Tony Peters and more. Registration is 8 a.m. for the run/walk, which begins at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association.
Cost: Free admission, $40 for run/walk
More info: petsthatcare.com
9. Tipp City Mum Festival
When: Friday, Sept 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25; Vendors will be available from 10 a.m. until dark on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Downtown Tipp City
Details: Carrying the theme “Saved by the Mums, A Tribute to the ‘90s,” this year’s event offers a car show, 5K, parade, live entertainment and more, including over 250 vendors supplying food and arts and crafts.
Cost: Free
More info: https://tippmumfestival.org/
10. Germantown Pretzel Festival
When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25
Where: 190 W. Warren St., Germantown
Details: Enjoy a variety of food, rides, games and entertainment. A pretzel contest will be held Saturday for best pretzel/best pretzel dish sold at the festival.
Cost: Free
More info: http://pretzelfestival.com
