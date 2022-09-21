10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Cost: Advance preview party tickets are $55 for DAI members and $75 nonmembers; all preview party tickets are $95 at the gate. Advance Oktoberfest tickets are $8 adults and $5 seniors (60 and older) and youth 7 to 18; $10 adults and $7 seniors and youth at the gate.

More info: 937-223-5277 or www.daytonartinstitute.org

Lewis Black, a comedian and contributor to "The Daily Show," brings his Off the Rails Tour to Victoria Theatre in Dayton on Friday, Sept. 23. CONTRIBUTED

2. Lewis Black

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Lewis Black built his reputation on angry comedy rants and doesn’t have any plans to change. The comedian and contributor to “The Daily Show” celebrated his 74th birthday Aug. 30 and isn’t showing any signs of mellowing out. Black, who released his 14th stand-up special, “Thanks for Risking Your Life,” in Oct. 2020, is currently out on his Off the Rails Tour.

Cost: $47.50-$68

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra opens its Rockin' Orchestra Series with Landslide: The Music of Fleetwood Mac at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 24. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

3. DPO Rockin’ Orchestra

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra opens its Rockin’ Orchestra Series with Landslide: The Music of Fleetwood Mac. The concert is presented by TCG Entertainment, the production company behind Cirque Musica, Rewind: Hits of the ‘80s and a tribute to Prince. The program features a full band of Los Angeles-based musicians supported by the DPO on hits and deep cuts from the classic rock act’s vast catalog.

Cost: $27-$90

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

"One Foot In" (pictured), directed by Eric Schabla and Jack Whaley, is among the fiction and nonfiction shorts screening at the Dayton Independent Film Festival at The Neon in Dayton Friday through Sunday, Sept. 23 through 25. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4. Dayton Independent Film Festival

When: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 23 through 25

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The third annual Dayton Independent Film Festival will overflow with screenings. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Local Shorts will screen such as “Shattered: A City Under Pressure,” directed by the University of Dayton Documentary Class, and Ashlei Shyne’s “Sia.” Saturday’s offerings include Non-Fiction Shorts from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Fiction Shorts Part One from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Part Two from 7 to 9 p.m. The festival closes with Dayton High School Shorts from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: $7 per screening

More info: www.daytonfilmfest.com

Hoeflich's Honky Tonk Hillbilly Hoedown, an American roots music showcase at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Friday, Sept. 23, features David Payne (pictured) and the Midwest Business Machines, Age Nowhere and others. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

5. Hillbilly Hoedown

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: David Payne and the Midwest Business Machines and Age Nowhere are among the roots music acts on the bill for Hoeflich’s Honky Tonk Hillbilly Hoedown. Brian Hoeflich serves as emcee for the show, which also features performances by Cherry Lee & the Hot Rod Hounds and Charlie & Amanda Jackson and a western wear costume contest. Cover charge starts at 7 p.m.

Cost: $9 in advance, $12 day of show

More info: www.yellowcabtavern.com

Lindsey Cardoza (Mrs. Judy Boone) and Nolan Todd (Christopher Boone) in Springboro Community Theatre's production of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," continuing through Sept. 25. PHOTO BY DANA KARRICK Credit: DANA KARRICK Credit: DANA KARRICK

6. “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday Sept. 23 through 25

Where: Springboro Community Theatre, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro

Details: Aaron Joseph Brewer directs a commendable production of Simon Stephen’s 2015 Tony Award-winning drama. Nolan Todd, emotional and completely invested, delivers a breakthrough performance as Christopher Boone, an autistic British teenager investigating the mysterious death of his neighbor’s dog. Strong support extends to Ben Essex as Christopher’s conflicted father Ed, Lindsey Cardoza as Christopher’s empathetic mother Judy, Caitie Gutierrez del Arroyo as Christopher’s genial teacher Siobhan, and Jose Gutierrez del Arroyo in multiple roles. (Russell Florence Jr.)

Cost: $18-$20

More info: 937-203-0927 https://www.borotheatre.org/

Steve Byrne, who stepped on a comedy stage for the first time in 1997, performs at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at The Greene in Beavercreek on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Steve Byrne

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: This year marks the 25th anniversary of Steve Byrne’s first time on a comedy stage. While the New Jersey-born performer is marking the occasion with a full slate of shows, he is always looking at other creative options. The graduate of Kent State University has a growing acting resume and moved into directing with the documentary “Always Amazing” (2018) and the narrative feature “The Opening Act” (2020).

Cost: $20

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association presents PetFest: A Celebration of our Pets, an annual fundraiser with vendors, pet demonstrations, a 5K Run and Wag Walk, food trucks and more, at Delco Park in Kettering on Saturday, Sept. 24. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8. PetFest 2022

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Dr., Kettering

Details: PetFest: A Celebration of our Pets is an annual fundraiser featuring vendors, pet demonstrations, a 5K Run and Wag Walk, food trucks, 4-H farm petting area, music from DJ Tony Peters and more. Registration is 8 a.m. for the run/walk, which begins at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association.

Cost: Free admission, $40 for run/walk

More info: petsthatcare.com

The Tipp City Mum Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

9. Tipp City Mum Festival

When: Friday, Sept 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25; Vendors will be available from 10 a.m. until dark on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Downtown Tipp City

Details: Carrying the theme “Saved by the Mums, A Tribute to the ‘90s,” this year’s event offers a car show, 5K, parade, live entertainment and more, including over 250 vendors supplying food and arts and crafts.

Cost: Free

More info: https://tippmumfestival.org/

This year's Germantown Pretzel Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 to Sunday Sept. 25. TOM GILLIAM / STAFF PHOTO Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

10. Germantown Pretzel Festival

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25

Where: 190 W. Warren St., Germantown

Details: Enjoy a variety of food, rides, games and entertainment. A pretzel contest will be held Saturday for best pretzel/best pretzel dish sold at the festival.

Cost: Free

More info: http://pretzelfestival.com

