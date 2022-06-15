10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Details: The concert, featuring soprano Minnita Daniel-Cox and narrator Herbert Martin, has traditional pieces and compositions by George Walker, Adolphus Hailstork, Aaron Copland and others.

Cost: $5-$85

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Combined Shape Caption Grammy nominee Mumu Fresh will perform June 18, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Grammy nominee Mumu Fresh will perform June 18, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

2. Juneteenth at Levitt Pavilion

When: Saturday, June 18 at 5 p.m. Concert begins at 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: A community celebration curated by Sierra Leone of Signature Educational Solutions and Oral Funk Poetry Productions will be presented prior to a concert by Grammy nominee Mumu Fresh, also known as Maimouna Youssef.

Cost: Free

More info: https://levittdayton.org/#0

Combined Shape Caption Griffin Greear (center as Uncle Fester Addams) and cast in rehearsal for the Muse Machine's production of "The Addams Family," slated June 17-19. PHOTO BY MATT SILVER Credit: MATT SILVER Credit: MATT SILVER Combined Shape Caption Griffin Greear (center as Uncle Fester Addams) and cast in rehearsal for the Muse Machine's production of "The Addams Family," slated June 17-19. PHOTO BY MATT SILVER Credit: MATT SILVER Credit: MATT SILVER

3. “The Addams Family”

When: 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 17 through 19

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: “The Addams Family” started as single-panel cartoons in “The New Yorker” magazine in the late 1930s, was a popular sitcom in the 1960s and has been reimagined as cartoons, features films and stage plays. Muse Machine presents a cast of young performers in a stage adaptation originally scheduled for Jan. 14-16 but was postponed to due to the rise of Omicron. Reserved tickets purchased for the January shows will be honored for this run.

Cost: $27-$65

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Combined Shape Caption Fitz and the Tantrums (pictured) and St. Paul & the Broken Bones share the stage for a night of modern soul music at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Friday, June 17. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Fitz and the Tantrums (pictured) and St. Paul & the Broken Bones share the stage for a night of modern soul music at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Friday, June 17. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4. Fitz and St. Paul

When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 17

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: It’s a night of modern dance music at the outdoor venue Fitz and the Tantrums, the pop-soul act from Los Angeles, shares the stage with Alabama-born soul outfit St. Paul & the Broken Bones.

Cost: $39 lawn & terrace, $49 orchestra and $56 plaza in advance, $44 lawn & terrace, $54 orchestra and $61 plaza day of show

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

Combined Shape Caption The annual Waynesville Street Faire, which happens one Saturday a month through September, returns to Main Street in Waynesville on Saturday, June 18. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption The annual Waynesville Street Faire, which happens one Saturday a month through September, returns to Main Street in Waynesville on Saturday, June 18. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

5. Waynesville Street Faire

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Main Street in Waynesville

Details: The annual Waynesville Street Faire, which happens one Saturday a month from June to September, features vendors selling arts and crafts, antiques, collectibles and other items. The Street Faire returns on July 16, August 13 and September 17.

Cost: Free

More info: www.waynesvilleshops.com

Combined Shape Caption Albannach, Drowsy Lads (pictured), Father Son and Friends and Dulahan are among the acts on the bill for Celtic Fest Ohio at Ohio Renaissance Fairgrounds in Waynesville on Saturday, June 18. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Albannach, Drowsy Lads (pictured), Father Son and Friends and Dulahan are among the acts on the bill for Celtic Fest Ohio at Ohio Renaissance Fairgrounds in Waynesville on Saturday, June 18. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

6. Celtic Fest Ohio

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Ohio Renaissance Fairgrounds, 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville

Details: Celtic Fest Ohio returns for a day of entertainment with performances by Albannach, Drowsy Lads, Father Son and Friends, Dulahan, Poor Man’s Gambit and others. In addition to food, drinks and vendors, the festival has workshops, a whiskey tasting, border collie demonstrations, games and other activities.

Cost: $15

More info: celticfestohio.com

7. Celebrate Fatherhood

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton

Details: Montgomery County Fatherhood Initiative, Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery Country and the Ohio Commission on Fatherhood celebrate dads with this family event with food, live music, games, a resource fair and more.

Cost: Free

More info: mcohio.org

Combined Shape Caption We Banjo 3, an eclectic outfit from Galway, Ireland and frequent headliner at Dayton Celtic Fest, performs at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption We Banjo 3, an eclectic outfit from Galway, Ireland and frequent headliner at Dayton Celtic Fest, performs at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8. We Banjo 3

When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 17

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: We Banjo 3 is no stranger to Dayton. The eclectic outfit from Galway, Ireland, which presents a tantalizing mix of Celtic, bluegrass, old-time country and other acoustic styles, has made numerous headlining appearances at the Dayton Celtic Festival.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

9. Vintage in the Village

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Downtown Tipp City

Details: A variety of booths featuring handmade, vintage and antique items as well as food trucks and children’s activities comprise this family-friendly event.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.facebook.com/TippCityVintageintheVillage

10. “Something Rotten!”

When: June 17-26; 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Lofino Center, 3868 Dayton Xenia-Rd., Beavercreek

Details: Matthew Owens directs Beavercreek Community Theatre’s presentation of Karey Kirkpatrick, Wayne Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell’s Renaissance-era 2015 musical comedy. The hilarity concerns two brothers/playwrights seeking to outshine William Shakespeare.

Cost: $13-$16

More info: 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org

