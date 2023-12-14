10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

When: Through Dec. 17; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16; and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17. A special sensory-friendly performance will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 15.

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Featuring Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous, vibrant score performed live by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” weaves a charming tale of adventure, beauty, family and fun. When Clara and her mysterious Uncle Drosselmeyer travel to the whimsical Land of Sweets, they are met by mischievous rats, brave soldiers, the Sugar Plum Fairy and a dashing Cavalier, among others. Also, this version will retire after the 2023 performances.

Cost: $15.50-$88.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org

Credit: THE HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY Credit: THE HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY

2. “Reindeer Sessions”

When: Dec. 13-23; 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 19, 20; 8 p.m. Dec. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23; and 2 p.m. Dec. 16, 17 and 23. Special Nights at The Loft: Parent’s Day Out: Saturday, Dec. 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. with theater workshops available for kids ages 5-12.

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Human Race Theatre Company presents world premiere of Eric Ulloa’s adult comedy. In this bawdy two-person tale set at the North Pole, Blitzen, a model employee at Kringle Enterprises, is assigned to anger management therapy after a fight left Rudolph with a broken red nose. His appointments with Dr. Arbor ultimately seek to discover the cause of his violent, “tinsel-tangled tantrums” and whether or not he can save his job.

Cost: $10-$53. Two sections of $20 seats are available at any time through the box office. Also, ten $10 rush seats are available 90 minutes before any performance.

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit www.humanracetheatre.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

3. Ekoostik Hookah

When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: The members of Ekoostik Hookah are the elder statesmen of Ohio’s jam band scene. The group has been one of the state’s most active and visible exports in forming in Columbus in 1991, and remains a big draw on the festival and touring circuits. Dayton-based Subterranean is also on the bill. This show is all ages. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $15

More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com

4. “Cirque Dreams Holidaze”

When: Dec. 15-17: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 12 and 4 p.m. Saturday; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: This colorful, imaginative 90-minute presentation features an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, impressive acrobats and more.

Cost: $42.50-$102.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

5. “Maestro”

When: Dec. 15-21 screenings: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 2 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Director/co-screenwriter Bradley Cooper delivers an outstanding portrayal of gifted, complicated conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, whose artistic brilliance brought ample joy and heartache to him and those he loved. Carey Mulligan is equally superb as Bernstein’s devoted wife struggling with his sexuality. Musical highlights include a soaring rehearsal of “Make Our Garden Grow” from Bernstein’s “Candide” and a glorious moment in which Bernstein passionately conducts Mahler’s gorgeous Resurrection Symphony in England, the latter being one of the reasons Cooper seems guaranteed an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Cost: $8.50-$10.50. Tuesday screenings are $6.50.

More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

6. Dayton Salsa Project

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

Details: It may be December, but Dayton Salsa Project has a way of heating up any space it appears in with a danceable Latin blend of Afro-Cuban and Puerto Rican rhythms. Hidden Gem Music Club will be no exception when the Dayton-based group celebrates the holiday season with a Xmas Party. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10

More info: 937-829-4874 or www.hiddengemdayton.com

Credit: PATTI CELEK Credit: PATTI CELEK

7. “Twas the Night Before Christmas and We’re HOME ALONE”

When: Dec. 15-17; Noon Friday; 2, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton

Details: This new children’s comedy by Patti Frankhouser Celek mashes two holiday favorites into a delightful “tail” of family pets discovering the many ways humans celebrate the holidays, including Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Las Posadas.

Cost: $8

More info: www.sinclair.edu/tickets

8. Anglican Christmas Festival

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 33 W. Dixon Ave., Dayton

Details: Celebrate English, Celtic, and American Christmas traditions including traditional English food and drinks, music, carols and a live nativity with animals. Handmade ornaments and prepackaged food items will be available for purchase. Live music will continue throughout the event.

Cost: Free

More info: www.stpauls-dayton.org.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

9. Salvadore Ross

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. Cover starts at 8 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Level Up Productions present Dayton-based psychedelic rockers Salvadore Ross. Kyle Byrum, who also plays guitar with M. Ross Perkins, formed the trio in 2015. Salvadore Ross released the albums “Mystery Head” (2017) and “The Transfiguration of Salvadore Ross” (2019). Dayton-trio the Social Q, which released the album, “The Book of Q,” in October 2022, will also perform. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $7 in advance, $10 day of show

More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com

10. Beauty Business Bootcamp

When: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Where: Wisdom Beauty Salon, 2523 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood

Details: Learn the skills needed to start a career in beauty. Attendees will create a business vision board, an action plan to earn money, a one-year marketing plan and a business structure. Vendors will include businesses that can help with websites, marketing, branding, product development, insurance, bookkeeping and more.

Cost: $97

More info: 937-410-0040