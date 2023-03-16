10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Cost: $28-$43

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

2. ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

When: Saturday, March 18 at 3 p.m. with additional screenings Tuesday, March 21 and Wednesday, March 22 at 7:20 p.m.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The highest grossing film of 2022 for The Neon returns after sweeping the Oscars with seven wins, including Best Picture. At the core of this kooky, highly original tale of multiverse adventures is a universal story of a family attempting to reconcile. Whether you’ve seen it before or just curious to see what all the fuss is about, here’s your opportunity. Pack your patience, take it all in, and enjoy.

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: https://neonmovies.com/

3. Branford Marsalis Quartet

When: Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Branford Marsalis has played rock, classical, R&B and other styles, but as is the family tradition, he always returns to jazz. The New Orleans native is currently doing dates with his trusty quartet featuring longtime members Joey Calderazzo (piano), who joined in 1999, Eric Revis (bass), who joined in 1997, and Justin Faulkner (drums), who joined in 2009. Dayton Live presents the group in concert. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $29-$79

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

4. ‘God of Carnage’

When: Through March 19; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Details: Tim Rezash directs Yasmina Reza’s Tony-winning comedy about two sets of parents discussing a playground fight between their sons. Mike Beerbower (Michael Novak), Amy Askins (Veronia Novak), Jeremey Gingrich (Alan Raleigh) and Kellie C. Kelly (Annette Raleigh) enjoyably spar as the adults behaving badly, turning a pleasant meeting of the minds into a war of privileged ugliness. Rezash could’ve taken the madness up a notch (Danielle Lowery’s neat and tidy set doesn’t fall prey to destruction) but his cast unquestionably entertains.

Cost: $18-$20

More info: 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com

5. Industrial Strength Bluegrass

When: Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18 at noon; doors open at 10 a.m.

Where: Roberts Convention Centre, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington

Details: Award-winning local group Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers presents the spring installment of Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. The twice-yearly event features Jerry Douglas presents the Earls of Leicester, Sister Sadie, and the Lonesome River Band. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Door tickets are $85 for two-day general admission; single day general admission tickets at the door are $45 per day; Single day tickets for students 25 and younger are $25; free general admission seating for youth 16 and younger with paid adult

More info: 937-374-3636 or www.somusicfest.com

6. ‘Little Women: The Musical’

When: Through March 26; Matinees are held Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays; Evening performances are held Thursdays through Sundays

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: Chris Beiser directs and choreographs a truly heartwarming, tear-jerking production of Allan Knee, Jason Howland and Mindi Dickstein’s 2005 musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved story concerning the four March sisters. Lovely tunes include “Astonishing,” “The Fire Within Me,” “Some Things Are Meant To Be” and “Days of Plenty.” Delightfully spunky Kayla Stroud (Jo), incredibly sweet Allison Gabert (Beth) and vocally dynamic Angela Allen (Marmee) are particularly outstanding.

Cost: $37-$78

More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com

7. Dayton Music Club

When: Sunday, March 19 at 4 p.m.

Where: The Piano Preparatory School, 41 Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek

Details: “Springtime Virtuosity” is the theme of Dayton Music Club’s next program. The concert features Dr. Nanyi Qiang with “Mephisto Waltz No. 1″ by Franz Liszt and Dr. Robert Ruckman with five preludes by Sergei Rachmaninoff. The duo Kathleen Durig (flute) and Thomas Wittberg (guitar) will perform music by Emile Desportes, Maurice Ravel and Gabriel Faure. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: 937-297-0463 or daytonmusicclub.org

8. Bach Society of Dayton

When: Sunday, March 19 at 4 p.m.

Where: Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering

Details: Bach Society of Dayton presents “St. John Passion” featuring the group’s chorus and orchestra with guest vocalists Daniel Weeks, Kenneth Shaw, Andrea Chenowith, Lauren McAllister, Tony Burdette and Mike Young. Rev. Dr. Calvin Lane, Associate Rector of St. George’s Episcopal Church, will have a concert preview at 3 p.m. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $25 adults, $20 active military, $15 students, free children 12 and younger.

More info: 937-294-2224 or www.bachsocietyofdayton.org

9. Peppers and Punchlines

When: Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m.

Where: Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton

Details: Watch comedians eat some of the hottest peppers in the world as they tell jokes. Alex Eakin and Jared Scott hosts.

Cost: $15

More info: www.wileyscomedy.com

10. Green Dayton 2023 at Yellow Cab Tavern

When: Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Green Dayton, a Green Day tribute act, will perform songs from the Grammy-winning rock band’s vast canon. Justin Roseberry on guitar and vocals, Bruce Hull on bass and vocals and Brian Hoeflich on drums. Supporting them with their debut performance will be Blink 183, a ‘90s tribute to Blink 182 with Zac Pitts, Craig Myers, Mike Wordzmann and Adam Bostik.

Cost: $9 in advance; $12 at the door

More info: www.yellowcabtavern.com