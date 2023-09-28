10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Fun festivals, enjoyable musical theatre and a thought-provoking exhibition are among events to keep on your radar this weekend.

1. Centerville Fall Festival

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 from 12-9 p.m.

Where: Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Rd., Centerville

Details: This festival features a Vendor Village with 100 local vendors showcasing art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, vintage items and more. Kids activities, several food trucks and live entertainment are also a part of the festivities.

Cost: Free

More info: www.centervilleohio.gov

2. ‘The Prom’

When: Through Oct. 8; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Details: This Tony Award-nominated musical from the songwriting team of Broadway’s “The Wedding Singer” receives a delightful local premiere under the breezy direction of Tim Rezash. The tuneful, relevant and uplifting story focuses on four eccentric Broadway stars (including diva Dee Dee Allen, vibrantly portrayed by Lynn Vanderpool) seeking to help a small-town girl (lovely Shana Fishbein) go to prom with her girlfriend (believably conflicted Charlize Perry). As Angie Dickinson, Shannon Carlson’s wonderfully Fosse-esque rendition of “Zazz,” sleekly choreographed by Michael Shepherd and costumed by Joshua Stucky with glittery pizzazz, is an Act 2 highlight. Also, Jarrod Davis Jr.’s excellent orchestra, perched above the stage, features outstanding percussionist Hayden Floro, who particularly heightens the rhythmic beauty of “Dance with You,” a gorgeous duet tenderly sung by Fishbein and Perry.

Cost: $18-$20

More info: 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com

Credit: Darya Pestrikova Credit: Darya Pestrikova

3. Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

When: Sept. 29-30; Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents “Pictures at an Exhibition” from Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Russian-American concert pianist Aleksandra Kasman, who debuted with the DPO in 2022, returns for Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.” The program also features Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” and “Banner” by composer Jessie Montgomery. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $20.50 to $82.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

4. Oktoberfest at The Greene

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 from 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

Details: Enjoy beer, German food, a beer garden and live music from Spungewurthy.

Cost: $25 in advance and receive a souvenir mug and 10 tastes. $30 day of event.

More info: www.thegreene.com

5. Smoke, Sizzle & Sounds Vendor Fair and Family Fest

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 from noon-7 p.m.

Where: Madison Park, 301 S. Broadway, Dayton

Details: This event will feature live music and entertainment, a parade, food trucks, business vendors, bounce houses, BBQ competition featuring cash prizes, a beer garden and more.

Cost: Free

More info: www.trotwood.org

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

6. Silent Disco

When: Friday, Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Silent Disco started at the now defunct nightclub Therapy in 2017 and moved to its current home at Yellow Cab Tavern in April 2021. It has grown into a massive dance party that’s held the final Friday of each month where patrons move and groove to music from three DJs pumping through wireless headphones rather than from large speakers. John Chapel will play hip-hop on the red station, KimL’s green station features EDM and Sexbox will spin oldies tunes from the ‘70, ‘80s and ‘90s on the blue station. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day of event

More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com

7. Brunner Literary Center 5K Run/Walk

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.

Where: Englewood MetroPark, 4361 National Rd., Englewood

Details: Runners’ participation will raise money for literacy and inspire people to read.

Cost: $25-$30

More info: www.brunnerliteracy.org

8. UD’s Thomas J. Frerick 5K

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.

Where: University of Dayton RecPlex, 2 Evanston Ave., Dayton

Details: The University of Dayton Department of Health and Sport Science holds its annual Thomas J. Frerick’s 5K. Prizes will be awarded to the male and female overall winners and the top three males and females in each age division.

Cost: $30 for in-person 5K and free for virtual 5K

More info: https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Dayton/ThomasJFrericks5k

9. ‘The Secret War: UXO in Laos’

When: Through Oct. 7

Where: Dayton International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

Details: This exhibit highlights the lasting impacts of the conflict in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam after American troops left the region 50 years ago.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-397-4695 or www.peace.museum

10. GemCity Fish Fry

When: Sunday, Oct. 1 from 2-7 p.m.

Where: Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: This Tae Winston-produced event will feature an array of vendors offering fish, chicken and seafood.

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook