10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Details: The Neon’s annual Oscar Party includes various prizes. Doors open at 7 p.m. You can start reserving seats on Saturday, March 11 at noon by dropping off your ballot and selecting your seat at the box office. A pre-awards event featuring cocktails from Tender Mercy and desserts from Eat the Rich will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. The 95th annual Academy Awards will be televised at 8 p.m. Expect a big night for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which leads all contenders with 11 nominations.

Cost: Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

More info: https://neonmovies.com/

2. Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

When: March 10-11; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: After a brief medical leave, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s artistic director and conductor Neal Gittleman is back at the podium for “Perspectives: War and Peace,” featuring pieces by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Michael Schelle and Lili Boulanger. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $14-$68

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

3. ‘Memoirs’

When: Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m.

Where: Kennedy Union Boll Theatre at the University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton

Details: This collaborative concert between the University of Dayton Dance Ensemble and DCDC2 provides a “series of memories, anecdotes and snapshots” from the perspectives of various choreographers.

Cost: $13.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

4. Battle of the Bands

When: Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: The annual Dayton Battle of the Bands at The Brightside started its third year on Thursday, Jan. 12 and continued with weekly competitions into late February. The result is a very diverse final round. The local artists vying for the top prize are jazz group Crabswithoutlegs, roots rockers Josh Webb & the Home Sown Band, soulful reggae act the Luv Locz Experiment, rapper R3G, singer-songwriter Sam King & the Suspects and pop-rock band Wreck League. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 day of show

More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com

5. David Koechner

Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Suite 200., Beavercreek

When: March 10-11; 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday

Details: David Koechner, best known for his role as Todd Packer on the NBC sitcom “The Office,” will perform stand-up in a style he describes as “basically an amalgamation” of his entire life.

Cost: $27

More info: www.dayton.funnybone.com

6. Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra

When: Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m.

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

Details: Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra, now in its 33rd season, presents a tribute to the music of Hollywood. The program includes pieces by John Williams, Hans Zimmer and James Horner. MVSO will be joined by guest conductor James Johnston, the MVSO Chorus, pianist David Wion, mezzo-soprano Rachael Boezi and Gem City Ballet. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Tickets start at $15

More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com

7. Dayton Metro Library Book Sale

When: Saturday, March 11. Opens for Friends of the Library members from 9:30 a.m.-noon and open to the public from noon-5 p.m.

Where: Dayton Metro Library Burkhardt Branch, located at 4680 Burkhardt Rd., Dayton

Details: The sale includes used books for children, teens and adults as well as music, movies and audiobooks. Most items have been weeded from the library’s collection.

Cost: $1 for books. AV items and mass market paperbacks are buy one, get one free

More info: www.daytonmetrolibrary.org/friends

8. Sweet Spring Marketplace

When: March 11-12; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton

Details: Shop over 80 exhibits filled with shabby chic, repurposed, vintage, primitive, farmhouse, country, contemporary, jewelry, clothing, bath and body, home decor, and foods.

Cost: $5. Free for children 12 and under.

More info: https://cloudshows.biz

9. ‘Mama Bears’

When: Saturday, March 11 at noon. Doors open at 11:15 a.m.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Directed and produced by Dayton native Daresha Kyi, this documentary follows two conservative Christian mothers as they navigate relationships with their queer child and the LGBTQ+ community.

Cost: Free. Seating is first come, first served.

More info: https://neonmovies.com/

10. St. Pat’s Fest Irish Festival

When: March 10-11; 6 p.m.-midnight, Friday; 12-11:00 p.m., Saturday

Where: Carroll High School, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton

Details: Kickoff St. Patrick’s week with games, food, live entertainment, including bands and Irish dancers, and more.

Cost: Friday: Age 21 and over; $20 advance sales/$25 at the door; Saturday: Free admission for all ages

More info: https://www.carrollhs.org/stpatsfest/